Jonnu Smith excited for second season with Pats and Mac

Jun 27, 2022
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Appearing on Monday's episode of Good Morning Football, Jonnu Smith shared his thoughts on quarterback Mac Jones, TE University and how he feels his second season with the Patriots is shaping up. Smith caught just 28 passes and one touchdown in 2021 but expressed optimism after spending most of the spring in Foxborough in preparation for the coming season.

"We just got so many talented guys in the locker room, even guys that are better outside of the locker room, outside of the gridiron," Smith told the NFL Network's show hosts, which included former Patriot Jason McCourty. "A group of great guys all coming together for one common goal. I'm just confident, man, in every goal that we have set out to reach. It's going to be something amazing to look forward to."

Smith got plenty of work during OTAs with Hunter Henry limited from team drills and looked like he had built on his chemistry with his quarterback, including a notable connection during the first day of minicamp that saw Smith haul in a pinpoint pass over a defender.

After getting 17 starts and earning a playoff game in his rookie season, Smith said that Jones is winning over his teammates with his leadership and control.

"Mac is probably one of the most goofiest guys in the locker room, to be honest," said Smith. "But when he steps on that field, he's a different character. He's just got so much ability and so much dog in him. Once he flips that switch, he's a whole different character. Some guys don't know how to cut that on and cut that off when it's time to do it. He's so young. He's poised. He's got a little swagger to him, man. I'm glad he's throwing us passes. That's my guy."

Smith also took part in the latest TE University, a gathering of the game's best tight ends to bond and work on their craft, calling former Colt Dallas Clark the MVP of the event for sharing his experience with the group.

Between Smith and Henry, the Patriots have a solid cast at the position themselves and one that should be better in their second season together.

