Josh Uche's AFC Defensive Player of the Week Honor is a Longtime Coming for Patriots Pass Rusher

In a two-play sequence where he registered a sack and a QB hit on back-to-back plays, Uche used a "hesi" rush that is taking over the league this season. As it turns out, one of his offseason training buddies, Lions pass-rusher James Houston, put the move on Uche's radar.

"Just working it in practice, first and foremost. But I saw James Houston out of Detroit, that's my guy. We train in the offseason together with Brandon Jordan. I saw him work that recently, and I said, okay, cool, let me try it," Uche told reporters.

In an interview with Patriots.com, pass-rush trainer and Michigan State coach Brandon Jordan discussed his work with Uche and NFL sack leader Matthew Judon.

"I had a pass-rush retreat this summer in Miami. I had about 30-40 guys there. Brian Burns, Rashan Gary, Uche, Bud Dupree, and those guys were there. It was good because guys were able to connect with each other and share knowledge," Jordan said in a phone interview on Wednesday. "Seeing James [Houston] do a hesi move one week, and then the next week, Josh does a hesi with an inside move off of it, it's neat to see. It kind of builds a brotherhood."

Along with coaching pass-rushers at Michigan State, Jordan trains with over 200 players that are currently active in the NFL and holds pass-rush summits where players come to train.

"I'm a technique coach. Like basketball players have shooting coaches and quarterbacks have quarterback coaches, I'm a pass-rush coach. I break down games for the guys. I break down movements of the rush and work on footwork and stuff like that. Training eyes, hands, and feet."

With Uche returning to Michigan to train this offseason, the reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week would drive from Ann Arbor to East Lansing to train with Jordan.

"When I first started working with Josh, I recognized that he was a very explosive guy. He's very powerful, has good get-off, and natural ability. I just started working on his lines, his angle of rush, and different moves that go into it."

Pass-rushers use a move consistently throughout the game and then build counters off that move once offensive linemen adjust. Like a fastball pitcher who keeps hitters off-balance with a good changeup, Jordan and Uche went to work on the Pats pass-rushers long-arm or power rush as his foundational move.

"I wouldn't say it's his favorite move. But we worked a lot of long arm [rushes], and then off the long arm, he has the ghost and cross-chop moves. We worked those three moves a lot."