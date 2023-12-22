Josh Uche Opens Up About Fourth Season With the Patriots 

An offseason emphasis for Uche was rounding out his game against the run. During his Patriots career, Uche has been a situational pass-rusher, playing 37.8% of the defensive snaps during his career year in 2022. Uche has flashed improvements as a run defender in his fourth season. He is also emphasizing a more disciplined rush approach to stay level and keep the quarterback in the pocket, which factors into his sack regression as well.

"This [training] camp, I tried to make it my mission to show my coaches that that's something I can do, that I want to do, that I want to play within the structure of the defense," Uche said. "I did everything I could in camp. At the end of the day, all I can do is do my job and the role they have for me. If it's third down, I'll do my best to be the best third-down player I can be. If they need me to set the edge, I'll do my best to set the edge and play the run. All I can do is give it everything I got."

Although he's focused on the final three games this season, Uche's pending free agency will quickly become a priority for the team and player. Ultimately, both sides need to come to an agreement, with Uche speaking with the team at points this season about his expiring contract. Uche's name was also hot in trade deadline rumors, with reports indicating the Patriots were close to dealing the pass rusher.

"Free agency, I really don't know what to expect. This is my first time going through it. Whoever wants me, wants me, and I want to go where I'm wanted," Uche began. "I feel like the team plays everything close to the vest. From my conversation with Coach [Belichick], that's what it's looking like [that the Patriots would like to retain him]. But, again, words are words. At the end of the day, it comes down to actions."

From a team perspective, the Patriots will likely approach Uche's free agency with their defensive scheme in mind. Assuming they're still running a Belichick-style defense, Uche's skillset doesn't lend itself to a high-volume role. Despite an injury to Judon, Uche has only played 34.1% of the defensive snaps, with the coaches viewing him as a passing downs-only role player. This season, Uche has played 64.1% of his snaps on third down.

Given the need for others to step into more prominent roles without Mr. Red Sleeves, it's surprising that Uche's playing time stayed the same. Instead, many of Judon's snaps went to fellow fourth-year linebacker Anfernee Jennings, who is stouter against the run.

Uche could look at his situation in the Patriots defense similarly. Suppose a team prioritizing pass rush and speed off the edge came calling in March, then Uche could see an opportunity to play more snaps while showcasing his explosiveness to make plays in the backfield.