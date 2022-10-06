Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Oct 06 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With Adrian Phillips

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/6: "The o-line is working super hard"

Matthew Judon 10/6: "I understand what I need to do"

100622-Practice_Adler0689-watermarked

What They're Saying: Detroit Lions

Bailey Zappe 10/5: "I am taking every rep like a game rep"

Bill Belichick 10/5: Lions are "a very aggressive football team"

Patriots captains set the tone for Lions week

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe Focusing on Getting 'One Percent Better Every Day'

Week 5: Patriots - Lions Injury Report

Game Preview: Lions at Patriots

Patriots Players and Staff Pay Homage to their Heritage through league wide initiative

Patriots Throwback Red Jersey to Make 2022 Debut During Week 5 vs. Lions

Throwback takeover ensues before Patriots revert back to red jerseys vs. Lions

How to Watch/Listen: Lions at Patriots

After Further Review: Patriots Pass Defense Among the NFL's Best Through Four Weeks

NFL Notes: Mac Jones could benefit from some time off

Patriots Mailbag: How Will the Pats Handle Quarterback Situation Moving Forward?

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots at Packers

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from Patriots Overtime Loss to Packers in Week 4

Judon seeing all red against Lions

Matthew Judon is off to one of the best starts of his career as he's emerged as a key piece of New England's defensive front.

Oct 06, 2022 at 05:19 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

16x9watermarktemplate
Photo by Eric J. Adler

Matthew Judon is off to another hot start in his second season with the Patriots, registering a sack in each of the first four contests while also adding four quarterback hits and seven pressures. Judon's disruptiveness has been a key ingredient for the Patriots defense and is a reminder of his hot start last season when he had 6.5 sacks in the first five games of the season.

However, the 2021 free agent signing would record just six more sacks the rest of the season, including zero in the last five games, but his strength and burst are back on display as he looks to put together a complete season in 2022 and chase the records of other Patriot sack masters like Andre Tippett and Chander Jones.

"It don't really mean nothing but I'm here to break all of Tip and Chandler Jones' records," said Judon with a smile. "Good players and I'm just happy to have my name mentioned with them. Elvis [Dumervil] told me just find out all the records that the red guys have and go try try to break those. As long as it's within the defense and helping us, but the main goal is try to win games."

The analytics back up Judon's hot start, with the edge player garnering a 69.7 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus ranking as the highest of his career, while also coming in second on the team behind Deatrich Wise (nine stops) with eight stops.

Against Detroit's high-powered offensive attack, Judon's pressure potential will play an important role in not letting Jared Goff settle into a rhythm but he'll have to get through two tackles that were selected in the first round, Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell., to do so.

"They're playing really good football. They're protecting the quarterback and they're really good football players," said Judon of the duo, adding of his defense's goals this weekend, "Get to the quarterback, try to stop the run, try to force them to be one dimensional even though they've got a great passing attack and then try to effect every pass play."

Detroit boasts an excellent rushing attack, one that could pose problems for a Patriots run defense that ranks 31st in DVOA. Judon had no specifics to point to for improvement, instead putting the early performances on the entire defense.

"We just got to play better run defense all around," said Judon. "When you give up yards like that it's not just one thing, it's all around. That's what we have to do."

But perhaps most interesting will be seeing no. 9 in a red Patriots throwback jersey this weekend. Judon originally caught attention for wearing bright red long sleeves under his uniform. Now, this weekend it will be all red for Judon, but he didn't commit to sticking to the look if it doesn't work.

"I don't know, we're going to find out, we're going to see how it looks," joked Judon. "If it looks bad next time I'll wear a different color, y'all let me know."

Related Content

news

Patriots captains set the tone for Lions week

The Patriots are excited to be back home as they lock in on trying to get their second win of the season against the Detroit Lions.

news

Belichick recalls Dan Connolly's epic 2010 kick return

Bill Belichick broke down one of the team's most memorable plays against the Packers that came in 2010.

news

Judon prepares to face former team

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon will take the field against his former team this weekend.

news

Mack Wilson breaks down dynamic pass deflection

The new Patriots linebacker shares his view of his game-changing play against the Steelers.

news

Andrews ready for electric Pittsburgh atmosphere

Patriots center David Andrews is looking forward to playing again in one of the best atmospheres in the NFL.

news

Mac Jones prepares to face former Alabama teammate

Mac Jones was a full participant at Patriots practice and has locked in on a takeaway-happy Pittsburgh defense that features a former college teammate.

news

Jones' return offers secondary boost

The Patriots welcomed Jonathan Jones back to lineup on Sunday, where his impact was immediate.

news

Mac Jones aiming to be ready for Steelers

The Patriots quarterback was feeling better on Monday after sustaining a hard hit against the Dolphins.

news

Cutdown day arrives as Patriots begin regular season transition

The Patriots returned to Foxborough for a week of tune-up practices before locking in on the start of the regular season.

news

Versatile secondary laying early foundation

After losing J.C. Jackson in free agency, the Patriots have a number of intriguing new faces that could help make the secondary a 2022 strength.

news

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon is ready to lead the way in his second season with the Patriots.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Judon seeing all red against Lions

Week 5: Patriots - Lions Injury Report

What They're Saying: Detroit Lions

Patriots visit LIVESTRONG program at Foxboro YMCA for pickleball

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/5

Transcript: Bailey Zappe Press Conference 10/5

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Judon 10/6: "I understand what I need to do"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/6: "The o-line is working super hard"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Deatrich Wise on Detroit offensive line 10/5: "There is a lot of size and strength"

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Devin McCourty 10/5: "I want that winning feeling on Sunday"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Bailey Zappe 10/5: "I am taking every rep like a game rep"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his locker room interview on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

David Andrews on Detroit 10/5: "They are a team that likes to blitz a lot"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising