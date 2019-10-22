Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Nov 01 | 02:51 PM - 11:59 PM

Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Chargers

Breaking down Pats' position in AFC

Game Observations: Patriots unplug Chargers in L.A. 

5 Keys from Patriots' win over the Chargers

Full Patriots vs. Chargers highlights: NFL Week 8

Press Pass: Patriots players react to 27-24 win in LA

What Went Right: Patriots win on the road

Bill Belichick 10/31: "Our players showed a lot of resilience"

Mac Jones 10/31: "We played together and didn't quit"

'We showed out': Patriots Nation showed up on the road in L.A.

Adrian Phillips swipes deflected INT against former team

Mac Jones threads needle to N'Keal Harry for 15 yards

Nick Folk's 48-yard FG puts Patriots back on top

Adrian Phillips with a Spectacular Pick-Six vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Game Notes: Patriots are perfect on the road in 2021

Hunter Henry nearly goes the distance on 33-yard catch and run

Matthew Judon ambushes Herbert on unblocked sack

Damien Harris caps Pats' 10-play drive with 1-yard TD plunge

Nelson Agholor snags Mac Jones' deep launch for 44-yard over-the-shoulder grab

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Jets and preparing for the Chargers

Julian Edelman does a pretty good Chewbacca impression

Oct 21, 2019 at 09:48 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

There were more than football fans tuned into the Monday Night Football this week. During halftime, the trailer for the final installment of the "Star Wars" franchise, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," premiered.

Over the course of four decades, generations of fans have gotten lost in a galaxy far, far away, and the Patriots locker room is no exception. In a promo for the trailer, Julian Edelman, Lawrence Guy and Michael Bennett talk about how much the world of "Star Wars" has meant to them.

"'Star Wars' makes me feel like anything is possible," Lawrence said. "It's inspiring people to become who they are."

Michael said that the movies created a way to escape without going anywhere.

"For me, as a kid, 'Star Wars' took me to a place that wasn't in my neighborhood, and you could be in another galaxy," he said.

Then, there was Julian, perfectly embodying Chewbacca. He may a squirrel, but at least in the video, he is a Wookiee.

Chewbacca's infamous guttural yell is made by mixing "recordings of bears, badgers, lions and other animals," according to the sound designer Ben Burtt, but somehow, Julian managed to impersonate him incredibly all on his own.

Before the shockingly solid impression, Julian said he saw his own journey in "Star Wars."

"First time I saw 'Star Wars,' it made me feel like a little kid chasing his imagination. It's like my journey – the underdog trying to take on the big dog," he said.

"The Rise of Skywalker" premieres on Dec. 20, and don't be surprised if you hear the sounds of a Wookiee warrior around 1 Patriot Place.

You can check out the full trailer below.

Related Content

news

Bill Belichick remembers legendary Red Sox player, commentator Jerry Remy on WEEI

On his weekly WEEI appearance, Bill Belichick paid tribute to the late Red Sox legend. 
news

'We showed out': Patriots Nation showed up on the road in L.A.

Patriots Nation 'showed out' for the game in L.A., and it didn't go unnoticed. 
news

Josh Uche speaks on, shares mental health resources for athletes with Patriots locker room 

Josh Uche talked about his foundation and the importance of mental health resources specifically for athletes in his Wednesday press conference. 
news

McCourtys host trivia night with Patriots teammates for Tackle Sickle Cell 

Devin and Jason McCourty hosted their annual Tackle Sickle Cell fundraising event. 
news

Kendrick Bourne, teammates react to his first TD throw 'since high school'

Kendrick Bourne and his teammates reflect on his TD throw. 
news

Damien Harris explains fastest run of the day to celebrate J.J. Taylor's first touchdown

Damien Harris had two touchdowns of his own today, but he was more excited to see J.J. Taylor score his first career touchdown. 
news

Robert Kraft surprises undefeated URI football team with a lift to game against Towson

The University of Rhode Island football team thought they were taking an hours-long bus ride to Baltimore Friday. Instead, they got a lift on AirKraft. 
news

Danica Patrick runs her first Boston Marathon for Matt Light's Foundation 

Naturally, the former racecar driver would run her first marathon on "Team Speed of Light."
news

Bill Belichick's text to Alex Cora is 'highlight' of his year

Bill Belichick and Alex Cora shared their mutual respect via text conversations ahead of Red Sox playoff run. 
news

James Develin takes on new challenge in retirement: the 125th Boston Marathon

Former Patriots fullback James Develin to run 2021 Boston Marathon for the Joe Andruzzi Foundation. 
news

Nick Folk uses 'Top Gun' to explain bouncing back after missing field goal in Week 4

Maverick, Goose, and Nick Folk? 
news

Meet Schwartzie from Ashland, the Patriots fan, Renegades announcer behind viral meme

Meet the woman behind the viral Sunday Night Football quote. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Breaking down Pats' position in AFC

Bill Belichick remembers legendary Red Sox player, commentator Jerry Remy on WEEI

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/1

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Chargers presented by CarMax

5 Trade ideas that could make sense for Pats

Game Observations: Patriots unplug Chargers in L.A. 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Chargers

Go inside the Patriots locker room after New England's 27-24 win over the LA Chargers. Watch Coach Belichick's speech to the players, find out who got game balls and Matthew Slater's huddle break down.

Bill Belichick 11/1: "You've got to turn the page quickly and move on to the next challenge"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his video conference call on Monday, November 1, 2021.

What Went Right: Patriots win on the road

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 27-24 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Press Pass: Patriots players react to 27-24 win in LA

Patriots players Mac Jones, Devin McCourty, David Andrews and others address the media following the week 8 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Mac Jones 10/31: "We played together and didn't quit"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media following New England's 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Bill Belichick 10/31: "Our players showed a lot of resilience"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media following New England's 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 31, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising