Julian Edelman does a pretty good Chewbacca impression

There were more than football fans tuned into the Monday Night Football this week. During halftime, the trailer for the final installment of the "Star Wars" franchise, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," premiered.
Over the course of four decades, generations of fans have gotten lost in a galaxy far, far away, and the Patriots locker room is no exception. In a promo for the trailer, Julian Edelman, Lawrence Guy and Michael Bennett talk about how much the world of "Star Wars" has meant to them.
"'Star Wars' makes me feel like anything is possible," Lawrence said. "It's inspiring people to become who they are."
Michael said that the movies created a way to escape without going anywhere.
"For me, as a kid, 'Star Wars' took me to a place that wasn't in my neighborhood, and you could be in another galaxy," he said.
Then, there was Julian, perfectly embodying Chewbacca. He may a squirrel, but at least in the video, he is a Wookiee.
Chewbacca's infamous guttural yell is made by mixing "recordings of bears, badgers, lions and other animals," according to the sound designer Ben Burtt, but somehow, Julian managed to impersonate him incredibly all on his own.
Before the shockingly solid impression, Julian said he saw his own journey in "Star Wars."
"First time I saw 'Star Wars,' it made me feel like a little kid chasing his imagination. It's like my journey – the underdog trying to take on the big dog," he said.
"The Rise of Skywalker" premieres on Dec. 20, and don't be surprised if you hear the sounds of a Wookiee warrior around 1 Patriot Place.
You can check out the full trailer below.