Julian Edelman helped stop a potential school shooter

The boy was charged with making a false report of a threat of terrorism, a felony, and brought to a juvenile detention center.

After the school shooting in Parkland on Feb. 14 that killed 17 students and staff members, Julian told the New York Times he didn't hesitate to report it.

"With the emotions of what happened, and I have a kid now, I said holy Toledo, what is going on?" he said.

Shannen echoed this, saying it is important to report suspicious activity or threats, even though you never expect it to happen to you.