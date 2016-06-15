Julian Edelman inspires, helps local girl create epilepsy PSA

"A person shouldn't be limited to go and try to fulfill their dream," he continued. "I'm a firsthand example of someone who had to go through that. Hopefully my story of just ignoring the noise and really just focusing on what you have to do just really shows that. It's pretty crazy to see that she actually believes in that and has used that."

While Rosie was told she couldn't do a number of things, she shut down the negativity with her actions. She is a two-time marathoner with dreams of continuing her public speaking career. In the past three years, she has spoken at 13 schools.

And how does it feel to prove them wrong?

"It feels great. It really does. There are all those naysayers saying you can't do this, you can't do that, but they don't know they're only making you stronger by doing that," Rosie said. "You have to keep fighting and keep going forward and keep accomplishing your dreams. You have to say don't limit your dreams. Don't limit what you can and can't do. Keep doing what you can do."

Rosie isn't putting caps on her dreams and goals any time soon, and Julian said he expects big things from her.

"You can tell she's just a resilient, tough girl that has a big, bright future," Julian said. "To see how much hunger and fire she has in her heart to do what she wants to accomplish is truly inspiring … I'll take this day and get to use it and remember this forever."

