Julian Edelman presents at Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Tom was also nominated for Clutch Player of the Year but lost out to Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Julian's Super Bowl catch was enough to earn him a nomination for the Hands of Gold award, but Odell Beckham Jr. took home the blimp in that category.

Julian isn't the first Patriot to represent at the annual awards ceremony. Last year, Gronk accepted an award for Biggest Powerhouse, but in typical Gronk fashion, he wasn't going to walk away with just a simple acceptance speech. Later on in the night, he and singer Ciara got into an intense dance-off, only for the Seahawks Russell Wilson to enter the ring dressed up in a hilarious costume.

The Kids' Choice Sports Awards is a fun night for athletes and the kids who voted for them, and while the Patriots walked away without any orange blimps, it was an exciting, slime-filled evening. And really, what more could you ask for?