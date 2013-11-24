 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Mar 28 - 02:00 PM | Tue Apr 02 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Mailbag: Are You Buying the Latest Patriots Draft Rumors Regarding the Quarterback Class?

NFL Notes: Despite changes, AFC East Remains a Challenge

Deuce's Mock Draft 2.0: Pats Strike Twice in the First Round

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Lazar's Pro Day Tour: Inside Drake Maye's Showcase and More Patriots Tidbits From North Carolina's Pro Day

Patriots Catch-22: Breaking Down Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels's Pro Days

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Photos: Patriots honor Vietnam Veterans with pinning ceremony 

Patriots Unfiltered: College Pro Days, New Rules for 2024, Rebuilding Through the Draft

Photos: Patriots & Revolution host girls & women's sports clinic

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Defensive Backs, Daniel Jeremiah on Biggest Needs and Best Fits, Film Review of QB J.J. McCarthy

Lazar's Pro Day Tour: Inside Jayden Daniels's Workout and Other Notable Patriots Takeaways From LSU's Pro Day

Patriots Playbook: Reviewing the Offseason so Far, NFL Rule Changes & Draft Preview

Day 2 Recap: 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings

Patriots Unfiltered: NFL Owners Meetings Takeaways, J.J. McCarthy Stock Rising in Upcoming Draft, New NFL Rules

Robert Kraft 3/26: "We're starting new chapters in our development"

Robert Kraft Discusses Patriots Offseason, Draft Approach and Finding the Next QB

NFL Notes: Drafting a Quarterback Should Not Be About the Roster

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting a Perfect Patriots Draft, Free Agency Reactions

Day 1 Recap: 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings

Julian Edelman Press Conference Transcript

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman addresses the media during his postgame press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2013.

Nov 24, 2013 at 12:59 PM
New England Patriots

Q:What does this win say about the mental toughness of this team?

JE:Coach preaches to be a tough, smart football team and we weren't playing like that in the first half. We went in there and basically said let's just start over and play each play and play for the next play and not try to win it all in one play. We went out there, made some plays and we did that. We've done it a few times. We've executed situations like that and it was good to come off a short week and be able to go out there and get a win.

Q:You've been where Wes Welker was waiting for a punt and you're not going to catch it. What are your responsibilities as a punt returner to try to get everyone to get away from the football so that kind of thing doesn't happen?

JE:Scotty O [O'Brien], our special teams coordinator, puts us in the right position. We'll have a scouting report on where he's going to kick it, and as a returner we always try to get the ball and if you can't you have to yell a 'Peter' call and make sure your guys aren't there. I didn't see the play so I can't comment on it.

Q:Is that about as crazy a turnaround as you've been a part of?

JE:I've been in some crazy turnarounds. I don't know. It's the most recent one and like I said, it was good to show the mental toughness of the team. We've had to come back and drive the ball in crucial situations a few times this year and we've executed it pretty well. Even in the loss against the Panthers, you could take away from that that we had a minute and we went down the field and we were able to still have a chance to win the game. That's what you want to do: have a chance to win the game. We did that and we were able to execute it out this time.

Q:During the week there was a ton of talk about wide receivers with Wes Welker making his return. For you to be the receiver with the biggest impact with two touchdowns and your play on punt returns, is that something that crosses your mind that this is sort of your night?

JE:Well, I fumbled a punt after I muffed one, so that's not that good. I haven't even thought about it. Today, my number was called a few times and I was able to have a couple opportunities and I just try to take advantage of them. A couple games back it was KT [Kenbrell Thompkins], AD [Aaron Dobson], Danny [Amendola.] That's our job – our job is to be able to get open and catch the football and I was able to do that a few times.

Q:How much of a factor was the wind for you guys?

JE:It [had] a pretty decent effect in the kicking game, more so than the passing game. But I mean, both sides had to deal with it. I mean, we muffed one, so I'll probably get yelled at for that one, so we'll see.

Q:In the locker room you were saying one score at a time, but it's one thing to say that, and then to get that first one is really huge. Do you feel the same way?

JE:We've gone out and practiced a bunch on opening the third quarter up. We've kind of struggled with that the past few games, a couple games back. Coach has created the situation in practice where we simulate coming off of halftime and doing the third quarter stuff. I think it's been really working. That's what we did. You looked at everyone in the huddle and everyone was all business because we knew we just turned the ball over too many times in the first half and we were able to not turn the ball over and get a couple. The defense did their job, we did our job, we played complementary football, handled the punts and kickoffs. It was a good team comeback victory.

Q:How do you simulate that?

JE:You'll have to ask Coach on that. I don't want to get in trouble.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

John Fox Press Conference Transcript: I have tremendous respect for the Patriots

The Denver Broncos Head Coach John Fox addresses the media during a conference call at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 29, 2014.
news

PFW's blogservations from Patriots preseason opener

PFW brings you a few random reactions from New England's preseason loss in Washington.
news

More bad than good in Washington

The Patriots were thoroughly outplayed on both sides of the ball in Washington.
news

Bill Belichick Postgame Transcript: 'Overall, we have a lot of work to do'

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media following a preseason game versus the Washington Redskins on Thursday, August 7, 2014.
news

Reports: Patriots re-sign TE Hoomanawanui

One day before he was set to hit free agency, the Patriots have reportedly re-signed tight end Michael Hoomanawanui.
news

News Blitz 2/24: Source says Patriots, Aqib Talib continue negotiations at NFL Combine

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up-to-date on the latest Patriots news from local and national media.
news

Patriots vs. Broncos Broadcast Information

Complete broadcast information for this week's AFC Championship game.
news

Patriots and Broncos to play for AFC Title

The New England Patriots will face the Denver Broncos in the AFC Conference Championship game on Sunday, January 19 at 3pm ET at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
news

2014 Patriots Cheerleaders Audition Dates Announced

Patriots Cheerleaders Preliminary Auditions will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2014 in the Dana Farber Field House at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. Registration will begin at 10:00 a.m. An Optional Audition Workshop will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2014 at Gillette Stadium. Click here for details.
news

Bill Belichick Conference Call Transcript

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his conference call on Tuesday, January 14, 2014.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: In the Crosshairs

The Patriots are set to take on the Colts in Foxborough, but which visitor will be the most important for New England to contain. Give us your pick by voting in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Mankins, Dennard return to practice; new WR added

News from Gillette Stadium as the Patriots prepare for their next opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Mailbag: Are You Buying the Latest Patriots Draft Rumors Regarding the Quarterback Class?

NFL Notes: Despite changes, AFC East Remains a Challenge

Deuce's Mock Draft 2.0: Pats Strike Twice in the First Round

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Offseason Workout Program Dates Announced

Lazar's Pro Day Tour: Inside Drake Maye's Showcase and More Patriots Tidbits From North Carolina's Pro Day

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Defensive Backs, Daniel Jeremiah on Biggest Needs and Best Fits, Film Review of QB J.J. McCarthy

In this episode of Patriots draft countdown, we focus on the defensive backs that could fit with the patriots. Evan Lazar breaks down JJ McCarthy's film while Mike Dussault speaks with NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah. We'll also catch you up on all the latest Patriots draft related news.

Day 2 Recap: 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings

Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown recap the second day of the 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings which saw Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft speaking to the media about New England's offseason.

Robert Kraft 3/26: "We're starting new chapters in our development"

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft addresses the media during the 2024 NFL Annual  League Meetings on March 26, 2024 .

Day 1 Recap: 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings

Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown recap the first day of the 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings.

Head Coach Jerod Mayo 3/25: "We're trying to build this the right way"

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media from the AFC coaches breakfast at the NFL's annual league meetings in Orlando, Florida on Monday, March 25, 2024.

Austin Hooper 3/21: "Excited about the next opportunity"

Patriots tight end Austin Hooper addresses the media on March 21, 2024.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Full List of New England Patriots 2024 Draft Picks

The New England Patriots currently hold eight picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising