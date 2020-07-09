Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

Patriots speak out on issues

Statement from the Kraft Family

Meyers making the mental leap

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

Thursday, Jul 09, 2020 11:58 AM

Julian Edelman shares message of 'compassion, empathy and love' in light of DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts

Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

In the wake of DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts on Instagram, Julian Edelman offered a message of "compassion, empathy and love" in a video share don social media. Edelman wanted to share his thoughts and his experiences as a Jewish man, and it is a must-watch.

"I know he said some ugly things, but I do see an opportunity to have a conversation. I'm proud of my Jewish heritage. For me, it's not just about religion. It's about a community and culture as well. I'm unusual because I didn't identify as Jewish until later in my life," Edelman said. "Whenever I encountered hatred, it never really felt like it was aimed at me. It was only after I was a part of this community that I learned how destructive hate is. Anti-Semitism is one of the oldest forms of hatred. It's rooted in ignorance and fear."

That ignorance and fear doesn't go away when these men step on the football field. Edelman recalled a game in 2011 where someone used a slur word against him, and moments like that are familiar to Black athletes, as well. Just last month, former outfielder Torii Hunter said he was called the N-word hundreds of times just an hour's drive away at Fenway Park.

Edelman made it clear that the Black Lives Matter movement and the fight against anti-Semitism are not at odds. In fact, the struggles that both communities face have the same root: hate and ignorance.

"Even though we're talking about anti-Semitism, I don't want to distract from how important the Black Lives Matter movement is and how we stay behind it. I think the Black and Jewish communities have a lot of similarities. One unfortunate similarity is that they are both attacked by the ignorant and the hateful," Edelman said. "It's really hard to see the challenges the community can face when you're not part of it. So what we need to do is we need to listen, we need to learn, and we need act. We need to have those uncomfortable conversations if we're going to have real change."

At the end of the video, Edelman made an offer to have those uncomfortable conversations. Edelman invited Jackson to tour the Holocaust Museum in D.C., and afterwards, Jackson could take Edelman to the Museum of African American History. Over a meal, Edelman said, he and Jackson could have an honest talk. Learning and listening is the start of real understanding and change.

Watch Edelman's full statement in the video below.

