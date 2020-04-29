Just an All-Decade Guy

"They challenged me to get uncomfortable," reflected Guy. "They push you to the limit so you have to be uncomfortable to get comfortable. And knowing that aspect you can see over the years the development of why I'm able to move down the line and be comfortable in every position. They're pushing me and they're inspiring me to be better and better every day and gotten me to the point where no matter what hand I put down or what position I am, I'm comfortable."

Many of the players on the All Decade team required similar developmental routes. Tom Brady spent a year as a backup, Julian Edelman arrived as a seventh-round college quarterback and like Matthew Slater, no one was sure if he even had an NFL position. Rob Ninkovich was a cast-off long snapper, while Malcolm Butler and David Andrews went undrafted and became critical players in championship moments.

There were plenty of first-round studs on the list like Dont'a Hightower, Chandler Jones and Stephon Gilmore, but for every one of them comes someone like Guy, who had to earn their way while hanging on at the bottom of the roster. Guy credited the Patriots for pushing him.

"Knowing the Patriots, they want you to be good, to always be a better you," said Guy. "That's being better on special teams, being better at your position or being better in a position you don't play, or learning something totally different.

Improving his craft is something Guy and all the Patriots on the All Decade team always had a focus on and while the Patriots gave them all an equal opportunity, it ultimately comes down to the hard work they put in.