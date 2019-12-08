Kansas City Chiefs Postgame Quotes 12/8

Bashaud Breeland, CB

(On what he saw on his interception)

"We were in a three deep. I pressed like I was on Julian [Edelman]. He went underneath and I climbed. Tom Brady just didn't see me, I came out of nowhere."

(On if beating the Patriots feels like a significant step)

"Oh yeah, it's taking us in the right direction. This is the type of game that we wanted to come play to really test where we're at. We've had our ups and downs throughout the season. We felt like this was our point that really can help get us over that hump and propel us to where we want to be."

(On if the Chiefs have surpassed the Patriots with this win)

"I'm not really into who is passing who. We came out here and did a job as a team together. We built cohesiveness and that's all that really matters to us. We're getting to the next level."

(On the defense's responsibility to have a game like this)

"It felt great, man. Not one step in that fourth quarter that we really felt like we were going to lose this game. The defense the whole time, we were confident enough knowing that we were going to continue to do what we were doing. You know Tom Brady, he's the G.O.A.T. You're not just going to shut him out a whole entire game. So for us to do what we did against him, it was a glorious moment. I hope it propels us to next week."

Frank Clark, DE

(On sacking Tom Brady)

"There's nothing like getting the sack, period. But when you throw one on the so called G.O.A.T., it's even better you could say."

(On how he's feeling about the win)

"Right now I feel like shit, but it's nothing that can replace a win. It's hard winning in the NFL. You know, we're playing the best team, I mean the best quarterback in the league. It's the fourth quarter where he [Tom Brady] has defined his legacy, where you always worry about what's going to happen. And as you can see, at that second half they come out with fire. They're marching the ball however he wanted to do and that's... you know we've seen that for years happen. The one thing that I wanted to challenge the defense, and the defense and everybody else wanted to challenge me, was just making the play. Go make the play. Go force the issue. And with the help of my defensive line, and our front 7 and the back end, we got the job done collectively."

(On not leaving time on the clock to allow the Patriots to score at the end of the game, and what it means to beat the Patriots in Foxborough)

"Just, it shows what type of defense they got. Like I said at the beginning of the year, we're just building. So you see in the beginning of the year, a lot of that didn't happen. Teams get down there and they score, teams get down there and they make the right plays. You see us in a bad spot, we put our offense in a bad spot with a few seconds remaining in the game and you know, over the last few weeks, last few months, you've seen us completely blow up as a defense. We've come together, and we're just challenging each other more. Challenging each other to step into our role and win our individual matchups.

(On getting comfortable with Chiefs defense)

"Of course. Yeah, coach Spags [defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo], great coach. Great defensive coaching. Just having him there, having his support, and having him believe in us, and that we can do it. You know, a lot of coaches would have gave up on their players. A lot of coaches just call anything just to get their players through it, but Coach Spags out there giving his all for us. Just like we want to give our all for him.

(On shutting down the Patriots offense)

"Just playing our type of defense. When you play our type of defense, you focus on us and not them. And that's what happens… hats off to Tom Brady and Bill Belichick over there. Great team we played against, but we got the better hand of the stick this week, so… we'll see them in the playoffs. I'm sure we will in the future. Hopefully we do, I mean I want them again. The tackle… the tacklers, I feel like a lot of times, we let them off the hook with a lot of stuff. But you know my thing is that I don't like letting them off the hook. I feel like I want to play some more, but you know me being sick, they had to hold me back a little bit, so, just more, I want to put more pressure on them.

(On the Patriots running gadget plays)

"At the end of the day, any team that has to run gadgets to beat you, it shows what type of team they are, you know what I mean? At the end of the day, we played them straight up. It wasn't no gadgets. Play hard. You know with football, if you're Tom Brady, you know what defense we in, you know what's coming at you. And they couldn't stop it. Period."

(On how the equipment mishap affected the players)

"That didn't affect us at all, man. At the end of the day, things like that happen. The equipment getting lost and stuff… as long as we got 11 people on the field at one time, we feel like we can win the game."

Mecole Hardman, WR

(On making big plays)

"It always feels different when you hit a big play. It gives us a lot of momentum too, even for the defense and the special teams, so it's always good."

(On the momentum of the game)

"When you play a great team there is going to be highs and lows, so how you are going to beat the adversity is what's going to make your team. I think we did good with the adversity. We stayed strong, we stayed together as a team and we came out with the win."

(On the defensive performance)

"Outstanding. They've been playing great the last two week. They came in this week and played great. So we are going to feed off that. Good motivation, good energy for us."

(On winning the division)

"It feels good, to come to an organization like this. For them to believe in me and draft me it feels great."

Tyreek Hill, WR

(On what he'll remember about this game)

"Just the passion that this team played with. I feel like everyone laid everything they had on the line tonight for their brothers. Team effort. Special teams, defense, offense. I mean offensively we can pick it up. But I feel like everyone else played well at their positions."

(On what specifically the offense can improve upon)

"I mean I'm a wideout man. I'm always looking at us as a group. Route running, route depth and all of that. Route conception and running the right routes for [Patrick Mahomes]. Making his job easier. I'm not talking about nobody else. Blocking down the field for the running backs, things like that. Things that we can control as a wideout group."

(On the atmosphere when the Patriots were coming back)

"Even when we're up we're going to continue what we've been doing the whole game. Staying close, staying fundamentally sound and all that good stuff. Doing the things that got us to that point. Everything was good, the atmosphere was good."

(On Travis Kelce and what he has learned from him)

"He's definitely one of the best that I've ever played with. I'm blessed to have him on this team. He's a great complement to all of the wideouts. He just makes all of us better, you know what I'm saying? We watch him day in and day out running routes against defensive backs and work them and work them. It's a blessing to have him on this team. He's passionate in everything that he does. Very hard working, loves a challenge. You can't ask for more from a guy."

Anthony Hitchens, LB

(On how he felt on the plays made tonight)

"Everything goes by so fast that I am always onto the next play. I know when I play back tape there will be some plays that need improvement, not just this week but looking back on every week. That is just a part of the game."

(On if the equipment showing up late affected his pre-game routine)

"To be honest when I arrived, all my stuff was already here so my pre-game routine was the same. I can't speak for everyone but when we were on the field for warm-ups it seemed like everyone had what they needed. They had it all prepared if the equipment didn't come and I know one thing about our equipment staff is that they have been around for a while, a lot longer than the coaches and staff and know what they need to do to have everything prepared for a game."

Clark Hunt, Owner

(On how he feels to be having a playoff game at home)

"Well we have the best fan base in the National Football League and Arrowhead is a tough place to play. It is very important for us to get a home playoff game for our fans to get to cheer their team on and for the team to get to play at home."

(On whether or not NFL owners will re-seed the playoffs)

"You know I really don't think so, that conversation comes up periodically every three or four years when you have a division that may not be as strong but I personally feel that it is important to reward the division regardless."

(On if he thinks they will play the Patriots again this season)

"I absolutely think that we will see them again. The Patriots are an incredible franchise and have a great team. They have the greatest quarterback and the greatest coach in the modern era so I think there is a good chance that we will see them again and we will give them the respect that they deserve."

(On being friends with Robert Kraft and if they ever become competitive with one another)

"We don't, we try to always keep it as friendly possible. He is always so great to come over on the sideline and I had the chance to visit with him before the game. We both talked about the fact that at the beginning of the year we knew that this was going to be a big game and sure enough it had big implications for both teams for a playoff standpoint."

Chris Jones, DT

(On the game)

"It was a tough game. We did the two most important things: preparation and execution. We prepared well and we executed on defense which is the most important thing. There were a lot of ups and downs in that game and we knew it was going to be a battle and maybe overtime, so you got to expect those things. We expected it and we came out and executed on defense.

(On this game giving the team momentum going forward)

"I feel like it's a regular season win that we needed to win to get where we want to go. We treat them all the same. Every game is important, whether we're playing [Tom] Brady or whether we're playing whoever. Every game is important, especially in November/December. That's when the games matter the most."

(On the team's momentum during the game)

"It shifted a couple of times, because sometimes our offense got on the field and didn't score and then the Patriots got it back. Especially on the blocked punt, they got momentum on that. We as a defense, saw that coming and we knew it was going to be a shift in the game. I think you got to thrive and strive. You got to thrive off the momentum and just strive. As a defense collectively, I think we did that as a whole."

Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE

(On the defense coming together)

"At the beginning of the year we felt like it would take some time to gel and mesh. That's what it is. Time has caught up to us. We are understanding the scheme and how people work within that scheme."

(On winning the game)

"After getting that win, it was like a breath of fresh air. Finally to get that win on them, and now it's just keep building."

Jordan Lucas, S

(On the officiating)

"It's like this if we play bad, we play bad, that's what the people are going to say. If we play good, we play good. The Patriots do that, same thing. The refs, they are going to be here regardless. So the calls, it happens every game around the league. So you just have to keep playing."

(On the chippiness of the game)

"It's just football. I don't really think anything of it. I think it was just football. It was chippy, it is suppose to be chippy."

(On winning the division)

"It feels great. This is my second year here, second year as west champion. Definitely feels great to be part of history and have your name etched in something this special."

Tyrann Mathieu, S

(On preparation leading up to today's game)

"I just felt like the whole week, we really prepared the right way. I felt like our coaches really put everything on the table for us and I don't really think we had many surprises today, other than those two trick plays. Other than that, I feel like everything we saw this week, we got. Our guys played aggressive. I thought our guys up front played well and they were really able to help us play more aggressive coverages, knowing that those guys were getting home."

(On winning against the Patriots)

"I'd be lying if I said it wasn't a big time win. It's a great team. I think everything it stands for, speaks for itself. Tom Brady, I could go on and on about him and Bill Belichick. Even when we were up 20 to 7, you know two possessions, in our minds we knew that we were going to have to win the fourth quarter playing against Tom Brady."

(On playing from behind early)

"In our minds, we have to play complementary ball. Complementary ball doesn't mean that our offense scores 35 points and we give up 32. I think complementary ball is if your offense happens to have a turnover, we need to hold those guys to three points. I think that's good complementary football and if we get in bad positions or we put our offense in bad positions, we feel like those guys complement us well. I thought today, that we more importantly stayed together throughout the whole game. We had a lot of penalties today, which sucks because we didn't have any last week. We have to clean up that. We got a big a big time division game this week against the Denver Broncos, so we got to win that game."

Mike Pennel, DT

(On the team)

"I'm just thinking, we're all playing together right now. It's all just building and right now, we're not even at our peak. We're just going to keep going up from here. Guys are getting more comfortable in our system and guys are coming back. It's going to be something good to see."

Spencer Ware, RB

(On how the offense looked)

"We've definitely got to tighten up the little details. We've got to finish. Take care of the ball, including myself. Can't put it on the ground as much catching it out of the backfield. Found a way to win, so that's all that matters. Back to the drawing board next week. Put it behind us and keep it rolling."

(On what he sees as his role moving forward)

"Wherever they need me. I've been in multiple roles, positions so to speak. You know me, I'm just grateful for opportunity. Like I said my mental never changes. I prepare like I'm the starter and then I go out there when called upon. I'm just here to help my team."

(On the tone of what Patrick Mahomes said to the offense late in the fourth quarter)

"We've just got to compete. Just stay competing and stop worrying about what happened the last drive. Just continue to just try to move forward."

Sammy Watkins, WR

(On the win)

"Big win for us. We started off slow, and now we've won four in a row. We've just got to continue to play hard, and play for each other, and continue to get better.

(On the competing level on the field that carried over to the bench with Stephon Gilmore)

"First play of the game, I knew it was more of a playoff atmosphere, playoff game. And it was definitely probably one of the hardest battles since last year. And that's what we look forward to. It's going to be the same way the next six to seven weeks, so, we've just got to continue to come out and play with each other, and play hard, strong, and keep fighting.

(On Stephon Gilmore)

"Yeah, I mean you got two good players going up against each other. And heat of the moment, you know. And I know him from Buffalo, so I was like, 'This is my opportunity to take a shot and I did'. He took his shots also. "

(On the confidence that comes from beating the Patriots)

"For sure, but I think we have all the confidence we need within this locker room. So, if we could just continue to play hard and play for each other, and rack these games up, and you know what I mean… went out and continue to be ourselves and play hard for each other, I think we'll be fine."

(On Patriots trick plays)

"I think we just got to be focused for anything that anyone throws at us, not just the Patriots. And I think we did well tonight on both sides... Maintained our poise… a lot of stuff… adversity happened, and our defense played crazy good, and that's what we needed.

James Winchester, LS

(On the confidence this win has given him moving forward)

"I mean this is huge for us and I think for every team in the NFL, you want to be playing the best in December and be able to put yourself in a position to go compete in the playoffs first and foremost then when you get to that point and are up there you have to take the opportunity and make up for dropped games. We just want to feel like we are playing our best in December and the guys are doing that right now. Defense, offense and special teams are stepping up and we have confidence."

(On importance of winning this game)