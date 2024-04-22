Kevin Hart to host 'roast' of Patriots legend Tom Brady live on Netflix next month

You don't play 23 seasons in the National Football League without being the punchline of a joke or two from teammates, but Tom Brady is about to be put on blast, publicly, by a handful of comedic professionals.
Netflix announced Monday that comedian Kevin Hart will host "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" next month, as the show makes history as the first-ever live, unedited, and uncensored roast.
"Hey guys, I've got a big update on my Netflix roast," Brady said in a clip that aired exclusively on NBC's "Good Morning America" on Monday morning.
"Well, maybe not big, because it's about Kevin Hart. He's going to be hosting. They don't tell me who else we got on the panel but it's going to be a great night. I played the NFL so I'm not worried about a bunch of comedians -- trust me."
The Netflix special, first announced in May of 2022, is scheduled for Sunday, May 5 at 8: p.m. ET and will be part of the "Netflix Is A Joke Fest." It will be broadcast live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Calif.
With Hart confirmed, and comedian Jeff Ross speculated to be involved based on the official trailer, a handful of "surprise guests" will also be taking part.
Perhaps we'll see a few Patriots teammates grace the stage, as you'd imagine they have years of material to work with.
Check out the official trailer below.