Kevin Hart to host 'roast' of Patriots legend Tom Brady live on Netflix next month

You don't play 23 seasons in the National Football League without being the punchline of a joke or two from teammates, but Tom Brady is about to be put on blast, publicly, by a handful of comedic professionals.

Netflix announced Monday that comedian Kevin Hart will host "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" next month, as the show makes history as the first-ever live, unedited, and uncensored roast.

"Hey guys, I've got a big update on my Netflix roast," Brady said in a clip that aired exclusively on NBC's "Good Morning America" on Monday morning.