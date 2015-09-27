Keys to the starting lineup presented by CarMax: Brady's 400th, unfamiliar Jaguars on tap

Run-dimensional - The Patriots run defense just hasn't been good enough to open the season. Through two games New England is allowing 5.7 yards per carry on the ground. Ouch. Dont'a Hightower openly talked this week about needing to be better against the run in an effort to make opponents one-dimensional. This might be a good week to start that against rookie running back T.J. Yeldon who is averaging just 3.3 yards a carry in his first two games as by far the Jaguars leading ball carrier. The Patriots need to be better up front and if they can do that against Jacksonville it will put even more pressure on Bortles, who already has his hands full. The second-year starter has been sacked at least four times in eight straight games. The Patriots lead the NFL with 11 sacks, including eight last week. If New England shuts down Yeldon and Co. on the ground it will be a long day for Bortles.

No letdown or looking ahead - If this weren't just the third game of the year many would call it a trap game. New England is coming off an emotional divisional win last week against Ryan's Bills. Lying ahead is a bye week. And the return home is against a team that might be among the handful of worst in the NFL this season. It's up to Belichick and his team leaders to ensure that there is no letdown or any looking ahead. Given everything that's gone on in New England and what the team is looking to accomplish this season, led by its emotional quarterback, it's unlikely that the Patriots would fall into a trap in this spot. But it's always worth watching and the team's history of early season upset losses or surprising September struggles can't be overlooked.

Prediction - Two predictions right in two weeks! The more time spent analyzing this game and the Jaguars, the more New England appears to be the huge favorite and far better team. Belichick is right that Jacksonville has a lot of young, hungry, talented players with potential. But that doesn't mean they are ready for the challenging task at hand. Quite frankly, they are not. Bortles can't keep his offense on the field. His line can't protect him. The offense can't put points on the board. And the defense just doesn't seem to have the personnel to match up with New England's various formations and spread sets, especially in the back end. The Patriots offensive line remains key, but it has proven itself worthy through two weeks, including last week against a formidable foe. Put it all together and this has the feel of a fun Patriots blowout on a sunny Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Expect plenty of big plays from the Patriots on both sides of the ball. Don't expect the Jaguars to ever get their feet under themselves. Picture a young Bambi on the ice, that might be Jacksonville on the turf in Foxborough. Brady gets 400. Gostkowski gets to 425 PATs. Gronkowski gets another two scores. The Patriots roll 45-10. 3-0 at the bye!