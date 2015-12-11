Keys to the Starting Lineup presented by CarMax: Patriots stumble into Houston

Familiar concerns? - Many have theorized that familiarity with Belichick, Brady and New England's overall system have been a factor in upsets by the Browns (Eric Mangini), Broncos (Josh McDaniels) and Jets (Mangini). If that's true, then New England could have some problems on Sunday in Houston. Beyond O'Brien's intel as the former Patriots offensive coordinator, George Godsey, Charles London, Romeo Crennel, Mike Vrabel Anthony Pleasant, Hoyer, Wilfork and others have intimate knowledge of the way things are done in Foxborough. Crennel may know Belichick as well as any coach on the planet with their 20 years-plus of history together. One factor that could negate the Texans perceived advantage is the transition the Patriots offense is going through right now given all the injuries. It could be argued that New England doesn't even have its offense down pat right now, never mind the Texans being able to get a predictable handle on what Brady and Co. might do. Clearly, though, Houston has a good idea of what Belichick, Brady and the Patriots like to do historically on both sides of the ball. Whether that ends up being a factor will only be known in the fading hours of Sunday night.

Third downs not so charming - The Patriots were once far and away the best third-down offense in football. But that, like the group's health and point production, has fallen off. Brady and Co. converted 50 percent of third downs in five of the first nine games of the year, a mark that has not been reached once in the last three weeks, two of which included production below 30 percent. Some of that is poor execution on the money down, but some of it is the negative plays coming on first and second down that set up tougher third-and-long situations. Things won't get any easier this week as the Texans have the No. 1 third down defense in football, allowing just 28.7 percent conversions on the season. Solid coverage and a top-10 pass rush (assuming Watt is effective) will make life very difficult on Brady and his receivers. Crennel's experience will only help that for a team that's allowed quarterbacks to complete just 58.9 percent of passes the last two years, holding seven opponents below 50 percent. Passing will be hard all day. Passing on third down and moving the chains will be even harder. What should be a strength for the Patriots is a challenge these days and could be a key area in any potential New England success or failure on Sunday night.

Prediction - I have to admit, O'Brien and Crennel are two of my favorite assistant coaches to ever pass through Gillette Stadium. They are good guys and very good coaches. They have a Texans team that's dealt with turmoil at the quarterback position for two years fighting for a playoff spot. That's impressive. Watt and Hopkins (who popped up with a hamstring injury late in the week) are two of the best at their positions in the game today, the former one of the best of all time. The Patriots are scuffling at a time when they are usually peaking. There are questions in all three phases of the game coming off last Sunday's special teams debacle against the Eagles. Still, though, we can't get too crazy with the negativity swirling in Patriots Nation. Brady is still Brady. Belichick is still Belichick. The team still has plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. As Aaron Rodgers said, R-E-L-A-X. I look for Brady to come out with some spread sets and try to throw the ball quickly to Amendola to get things going, with Chandler, White and LaFell also all getting early chances. There will be punts, but I also think there will be some early scoring drives. That will put some pressure on Hoyer, who admittedly has played about as well as I think he's capable of late with 18 touchdowns and just six interceptions on the season and a solid 94.4 rating that ranks a respectable 13th in football. I think the Patriots will do everything in their schematic power to ensure that Watt and Hopkins don't play to their potential. Then it's up to the rest of Houston's attack to step up. I think New England will meet that challenge. Keep Brady from getting hit (which hasn't been done in recent weeks) and keep the Texans limited run game from getting going and I think the Patriots will control the game. There are no guarantees or sure things these days, but I'll go with the 27-16 Patriots win on the road to ease the masses just a bit and get back on the winning course.