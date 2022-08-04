Kid reporter gets inside scoop at Patriots Training Camp

Official website of the New England Patriots

14-year-old Isaac Lebowitz pitched a dream to NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition that turned into a reality.

Aug 04, 2022 at 04:22 PM
tamara-brown-headshot-2021-use
Tamara Brown

Staff Writer

Isaac Lebowitz, a correspondent for NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition interviews Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84).
Photo by Faith Worrell
Entering his 23rd season as the head coach of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick has had a plethora of press conferences but today was one to remember.

Belichick opened up the eighth day of Patriots Training Camp with media availability and his first question came from 14-year-old Isaac Lebowitz.

"I had to come up with a lot of questions to be prepared for the interview but I also had to mentally prepare to be myself with the guys because to meet the people you've dreamed of meeting can be overwhelming," said Lebowitz.

Lebowitz is a correspondent for NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition, who was assigned to give a behind-the-scenes report of Training Camp. The series features a digest of the top headlines, broken down for kids to best understand the world today.

When he pitched the idea to cover the New England Patriots Training Camp, he didn't think it would come into fruition. In addition to his proposal being approved, upon arriving at camp he also got a personal invitation from Patriots Owner, Robert Kraft, to come on a tour and visit the trophy room.

"I came into today thinking I would ask two Patriots players some questions, maybe see Belichick but definitely did not expect to see Robert Kraft, get to see the trophy room and play catch with Kendrick Bourne. It was all crazy and a dream come true," said Lebowitz.

Patriots wide receiver, Kendrick Bourne, kicked off his 27th birthday with Patriots practice followed by a game of catch with Isaac Lebowitz.

"He was dope and had good energy. You could tell he's enjoying life and to make somebody's day like that even on my birthday goes a long way," said Kendrick Bourne.

Lebowitz, who was raised a Boston Sports fan, and attended his first training camp in 2018, wrapped up his first training camp as a correspondent feeling like he was dreaming with his eyes wide open.

"Today was unreal. I got to play catch with Kendrick Bourne which was a dream come true. The best part of today was seeing Robert Kraft and him showing me the trophy room, all of the rings and trophies were awesome."

Be careful what you wish for because just like Lebowitz, when you least expect it, it just may come true and exceed your wildest expectations.

lebowitz-kraft-trophies-dd-wm-tcwm
Photo by Dwight Darian

