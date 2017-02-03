Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Jun 03 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Bill Belichick 5/27: 'Impressed with the way that the guys are working'

'21 Patriots start the process again

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick Issue Statements on Retirement of Adam Vinatieri

Former Patriots, Colts teammates celebrate Adam Vinatieri's legendary career after retirement announcement 

Adam Vinatieri announces retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

Patriots Announce Veteran Jersey Numbers

Onwenu setting offseason groundwork

Meyers striving for consistency

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Julio Jones trade, breaking down the QBs and more

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 OTAs

NFL Notes: Patrick Chung still part of the action

High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

NFL Notes: Not much prime-time love for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding roster strengths and weaknesses

Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Kirsch Kronicles: Open the floodgates

Feb 03, 2017 at 03:01 AM
80x80-fred-kirch-headshot-2015.png
Fred Kirsch

Day 5 is arrival day for the majority of the friends and families of the team. We were in the second hour of PFW in Progress when the tidal wave hit the shore. As I suspected, all but a few of the arrivals could not have cared less that we were doing a show. Some walked up to see what was going on and yes, we did have another plug incident because someone stole the chair we had guarding the outlet.

img_1354.jpg

The highlight of the show was Robert Kraft stopping by. Check it out on Patriots.com.

In the hotel lobby there is a big sign with an arrow that says "Patriots Tickets." It's wayfinding for all the guests on where to pick up their Super Bowl ducats. Obviously the thought was that the only people in the hotel would be people who were supposed to be in the hotel but sure enough, at least one person walked into the room asking, "Any tickets for sale?"

"No sir, this is for guests only."

"That's OK. I'll be coming by every day just in case."

With that he was gone. Don't know where he came from or who he was but he certainly felt he was in the right place.

I was thinking about Martellus Bennett and his NASA cap. Bennett had his time at one of the main podiums during Patriots media access yesterday and once again he was showing his love for our space program. He's been wearing it all season and I always chalked it up to him being someone who is open to all the possibilities of the universe and eager to learn as much as he can. NASA is making a comeback in terms of popularity. I see more and more kids wearing gear from grade school to college. Like a lot of things, it's not until we lose it or there's a threat to lose it that we truly appreciate it.

roster_gallery_bennett_kn-watermarked.jpg

When asked about the hat back in September, Bennett explained, "I do like outer space a lot, and after watching 'The Martian,' I'm trying to science the s--- out of this game plan."

But maybe there's more to Bennett's space hat. He's worn it since training camp; could it be that he's had his eye on Houston since then? I asked him that question at his last media availability today. He wouldn't take the credit and instead stuck to his love for space.

Marshall Faulk still thinks the Patriots taped the Rams Super Bowl practice in 2001. That's what he said today. I never doubted he did. When you go into a game as a 14-point favorite with a high scoring offense and get held to 17 points in a loss there's a tendency for excuse-making for the weak minded. If believing tape of a walkthough is the reason he lost, good for him. I think it had more to do with Willie McGinest and others limiting his production but that's just me.

Tomorrow we're heading into the NFL Media Center and Radio Row for the first time. We'll see what kind of trouble we can stir up.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: OTAs and the roster race

In this week's mailbag, fans are eager to ask roster-related questions in light of the Patriots having kicked off organized team activity practices here in Foxborough.
news

NFL Notes: Vinatieri's Hall of Fame legacy that almost never was

Adam Vinateiri's retirement sets the stage for his Hall of Fame future.
news

Patriots Announce Veteran Jersey Numbers

The New England Patriots have released the updated jersey numbers for their veteran players.
news

OTA Blogservations 5/27: Patriots get things started

The media got its first look at the 2021 Patriots during Thursday's OTA session in Foxborough.
news

Adam Vinatieri announces retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

The former Patriots kicker calls it a career after 24 seasons in the NFL.
news

Report: NFL owners adjust roster cutdown schedule

With a three-game preseason now a reality, the NFL owners have tweaked the schedule for roster cutdowns.
news

NFL Notes: Patrick Chung still part of the action

Retired safety Patrick Chung is still around the Patriots and helping out young players however he can.
news

High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

The Patriots second-round pick from Alabama has all the pieces necessary to make a big impact on defense.
news

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
news

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

An in-depth look at the football journey of New England's 2021 sixth-round draft choice, offensive lineman Will Sherman of Colorado.
news

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots sixth-round pick Joshuah Bledsoe is used to being put in high-pressure situations.
news

'Sooner' or Later: Patriots getting 'alpha dog' pass rusher in Perkins

His college position coach offers valuable insight into Patriots 2021 third-round draft choice Ronnie Perkins.

Latest News

McDaniels getting new offensive pieces up to speed

Meet the Columbia Marathon: Shaq Mason's AAU basketball teams 

Patriots News Blitz 6/3: Stevenson can make an immediate impact

Chris Hogan's Homecoming: The former Patriot reflects on return to Gillette Stadium with the PLL

Patriots News Blitz 6/2: Tre Nixon could be a sleeper pick

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: OTAs and the roster race

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Josh McDaniels 6/3: 'I look at each day as an opportunity to coach and teach'

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Mick Lombardi 6/3: 'They have been devoted this offseason'

Patriots wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Jerod Mayo 6/3: 'Being back on the field with the guys has definitely been good'

Patriots Inside Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

DeMarcus Covington 6/3: 'This is a great opportunity for us to get better'

Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

NFL Total Access: Top position battles to watch in 2021 training camps 

NFL Network's Willie McGinest and Joe Thomas discuss the top position battles to watch in 2021 training camps.

Memorial Day Garden Ceremony

The Memorial Day Flag Garden at Patriot Place honors, mourns and remembers military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces. A signage display honors user submitted heroes, with one flag placed for each name. On Friday, May 28, Robert and Josh Kraft participated in a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the fallen.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising