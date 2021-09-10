Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Sep 10 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 12 - 02:10 PM

Unfiltered's 2021 Patriots Predictions

Patriots.com releases new six-part podcast recounting the 2001 Super Bowl championship season

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Mac Jones 9/8: 'It comes down to winning and having fun' 

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Dolphins at Patriots

Notebook: Jones preps for first start vs. Dolphins

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Two Small Flags, One Big Moment: Andruzzi's Reflections on 9/11

Bill Belichick 9/8: 'We'll be ready to go on Sunday'

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

NFL Notes: Predictions, premonitions and other permutations

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time for Mac, Replacing Gilmore and more 

Notebook: New-look offense gets ready to roll

Josh McDaniels 9/6: 'The best thing we can do is focus on the things we can control'

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/6

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

David Patten leaves an underrated legacy

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

Kraft Family Foundation gives grant to Boston Cathedral High School's football program 

Sep 10, 2021 at 12:19 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

cathedral

When Robert Kraft bought the Patriots, he made a commitment to do good and to pour back into the community. Through his work with the Patriots Foundation and the Kraft Family Foundation, he has made good on that promise.

This week, a local football program was the recipient of that generosity.

Boston's Cathedral High School received a $50,000 grant from the Kraft Family Foundation for its football program. The grant will go towards buying new helmets, pads, uniforms, blocking sleds, a live-stream video camera system and more, according to a press release. The team plans to honor this grant at its first home game of the season.

Former Patriot draft pick Derrick Beasley is Cathedral High School's athletic director and said this grant will help their team succeed and build confidence.

"We are so grateful for this grant from the Kraft family because it will go so far in supporting our football program and the performance and safety of each of our young players," Beasley said, per the press release. "We believe athletics is a key denominator in helping our students grow and develop into successful individuals. Practicing life skills like teamwork, discipline, perseverance and good sportsmanship are central to the culture of our program. The new equipment made possible by the grant will not only help keep our players safe, but will also help to build their overall self-esteem and confidence."

Cathedral High School is a college prep school in the city's South End with students ranging from seventh to 12th grade. It is philanthropy-based, independent and STEAM-based.

President of Kraft Family Philanthropies Josh Kraft said this kind of financial support is meant to create opportunities for young people to grow into their fullest potential. With the foundation of what Cathedral High School offers students in the classroom, this grant allows student-athletes to get the most out of their experiences.

"The Kraft family has always believed in the importance of access to great educational opportunities, including athletics," he said. "Supporting Cathedral High School and its football program provides another avenue for young student athletes to have access to opportunities for success, personal growth and well-being. We are proud to provide this grant to aid in the safety and development of this program and its players."

Related Content

news

Lawrence Guy shares tips for a plant-based diet with 'GQ'

Lawrence Guy says gradually adding more plant-based options into his diet was the key to his vegan success.
news

Learn about, donate to Matthew Slater's favorite organizations in honor of his birthday

Check out some of Matthew Slater's favorite non-profits in honor of his birthday. 
news

Patriots Premiere event puts focus on 'community heroes' 

The Patriots Foundation honors local community heroes at its annual Patriots Premiere event Tuesday night. 
news

Good Guy: Lawrence Guy receives Ron Burton Community Service Award

For his work and dedication to the New England community, Lawrence Guy was named the 2021 Ron Burton Community Service Award recipient. 
news

Judon, McGinest, Wilfork face off on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

A new Patriot and two legends competed on "Celebrity Family Feud" Sunday night. 
news

Devin McCourty represents 'Rutgers living legend' Carli Lloyd, wears jersey to Sunday's game

Devin McCourty rocked his Carli Lloyd Team U.S.A. jersey to honor the "Rutgers living legend."
news

Cam Newton hilariously chases after Mac Jones for high five

Watch the incredible in-game moment. 
news

Cam Newton's game-day 'giveaways' return, thrilling lucky fans in Philly

Cam Newton gifts Patriots fans game balls in Philly, and their reactions are too pure. 
news

Guy family, Patriots Foundation host backpack giveaway events for local students

In the span of a few days, Lawrence Guy and the Patriots Foundation hosted two events to provide local students returning to school with the supplies they'll need. 
news

Bill Belichick presented Emmy for NFL 100 All-Time Team show

Eight rings and an Emmy. Casual, Coach. 
news

Learn about, donate to some of Devin McCourty's favorite organizations in honor of his birthday

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Notebook: Patriots ready to roll for 2021 opener

Meet Patriots DL Carl Davis: Drummer, Boxer, Humanitarian

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Dolphins at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Preparing for Week 1

David Andrews, Dont'a Hightower, Mac Jones, and more discuss week 1 of the regular season

Chase Winovich 9/10: 'It's up to us to get our bodies and minds ready to play'

Patriots linebacker Chase Winovich addresses the media on Friday, September 10, 2021.

James White on being named team captain 9/10: 'I don't take it lightly'

Patriots Running Back James White addresses the media on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Isaiah Wynn on season opener 9/10: 'It's exciting'

Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn addresses the media on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Gunner Olszewski 9/10: 'I think I'm better than I was last year'

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski addresses the media on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Josh Uche 9/10: 'As a rusher you need to be ready for anything'

Patriots Linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media on Friday, September 10, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising