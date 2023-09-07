Kraft Family, Gillette Stadium Officials and Partners Celebrate Completion of North End Zone Renovation Project

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Today, the Kraft family and Gillette Stadium officials joined partners Anheuser-Busch, Enel, G-P, Gillette, Pepsi, Populous, Suffolk Construction, and Ticketmaster to celebrate the completion of the North End renovation project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The $250 million project is the largest and most transformative since Gillette Stadium opened in 2002. The renovation has completely transformed Gillette Stadium's appearance and will greatly enhance the day of game experience for fans. It includes the Gillette Stadium Lighthouse, a new signature 22-story lighthouse with a 360-degree observation deck open to guests year-round. The project also features the largest outdoor curved-radius videoboard at a sports venue in the country, the G-P Atrium, a new 50,000 square foot function space overlooking the game field and the newly reimagined Enel Plaza. The improvements also include the Ticketmaster entry canopy, a remodeled Row of Honor, the Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall, the Pepsi Grab & Go, connectivity on the Upper concourse for movement east to west, increased restroom capacity, and permanent bars and concession locations featuring new product offerings.

"When we built Gillette Stadium in 2002, we were intentional in making sure the space would be able to grow and evolve to meet the needs of our fans. I am proud, that over the last twenty years, our first priority has been to provide the best guest experience possible for all visitors to the stadium and this project will transform and upgrade the fan experience at Patriots games, Revolution matches, concerts and special events for years to come," said Robert Kraft, Chairman and CEO of the Kraft Group. "We are grateful to our partners and sponsors for their hard work and dedication on this project and we look forward to welcoming fans home to the renovated stadium this weekend."

At the ceremony, Gillette Stadium officials announced the stadium's new Lighthouse will open to the general public on Sunday, October 1. The Lighthouse, with views extending to the Boston and Providence skylines from the observation deck, will provide access to Gillette Stadium on non-event days and allow guests visiting an opportunity to take in the panoramic views and capture one-of-a-kind keepsake photos. Atop the observation deck, known as the Lookout, guests can use a stationary camera that is affixed to the Lighthouse to capture a hands-free photo of their visit with unparalleled views of Gillette Stadium and the field in the background. A second unique photo can also be taken remotely from a camera mounted inside the stadium that shows the visitors standing on the observation deck of the Lighthouse. In addition, visitors will have the ability to share these images as a part of a digital mosaic that will automatically be created and displayed on screens inside the Lighthouse and on Gillettestadium.com. On game days, the Lighthouse will be incorporated into both the Patriots and Revolution game presentation by serving as a focal point for key celebratory moments and new aspects of the game day experience.

"The previous Lighthouse served as an iconic architectural element of our stadium for 20 years, so it was important to incorporate a functional component into our renovation," said Jen Ferron, Chief Marketing Officer, Kraft Sports + Entertainment. "We are excited to share this experiential feature with guests who visit us year-round."

When Gillette Stadium opened its doors in 2002, a bridge and lighthouse were designed into the architecture to reflect an important part of New England's coastal history. There are more than 160 lighthouses throughout New England, with Boston Light being the oldest continually used and last staffed lighthouse in the country, dating back to 1716. Gillette Stadium's new signature-view Lighthouse aims to serve as a beacon for the region and a symbol of our proud coastal and maritime history while providing guests with the opportunity to experience Gillette Stadium on non-event days.

The Gillette Stadium Lighthouse will be open year-round. Hours of operation will vary by time of year and the Lighthouse may be closed to the general public on days when Gillette Stadium is hosting events such as Patriots games, Revolution matches, concerts, Monster Jam and other ticketed or private events. Updated hours of operations can be found at www.gillettestadium.com/Lighthouse.

Beginning on October 1, the Lighthouse can be accessed for $5, with net proceeds going to a charitable fund earmarked for New England charities. Children 10 and under, active military, veterans, first responders and Patriots and Revolution Season Ticket Members will receive free admission.

The Lighthouse Lantern Room, an intimate indoor space connected to the observation deck, can also be rented for private events and functions, and can be used in conjunction with the brand-new G-P Atrium. For more information on the Lighthouse, please visit www.gillettestadium.com/lighthouse.

About Gillette Stadium