Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Sep 07 - 05:15 PM | Sun Sep 10 - 02:05 PM

10 to Watch: Patriots face stiff opening test vs. Eagles

Week 1 Injury Report: Eagles at Patriots

Patriots Players Preview First Game of 2023 NFL Season | Press Pass

Game Preview: Eagles at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Eagles at Patriots

NFL Notes: Some passing thoughts before Pats kickoff

Former Patriots earn nominations for Senior Bowl's 75th Anniversary Team

Unfiltered Mailbag: What's the Biggest Reason for Optimism for the Patriots This Season? 

Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad

Reports: Patriots rounding out roster with quarterback, receiver 

How the Patriots are Replacing Another Legendary Quarterback, This Time on Defense 

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

Film Review: What Could Reported Additions of QB Matt Corral, WR Jalen Reagor Bring to the Patriots Offense?

Breaking down Patriots initial 2023 practice squad

Flashback: Tom Brady's rookie diary from Training Camp 2000

Patriots sign 15 players to the practice squad

Patriots honor Jonathan Jones with 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Analysis: Instant Reaction to the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach the 53-Man Roster Limit

Jonathan Jones Receives the New England Patriots 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Kraft Family, Gillette Stadium Officials and Partners Celebrate Completion of North End Zone Renovation Project

Officials announce Gillette Stadium Lighthouse will open to the general public October 1.

Sep 07, 2023 at 06:53 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

lighthouse-ribbon-cutting-wm-adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Today, the Kraft family and Gillette Stadium officials joined partners Anheuser-Busch, Enel, G-P, Gillette, Pepsi, Populous, Suffolk Construction, and Ticketmaster to celebrate the completion of the North End renovation project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The $250 million project is the largest and most transformative since Gillette Stadium opened in 2002. The renovation has completely transformed Gillette Stadium's appearance and will greatly enhance the day of game experience for fans. It includes the Gillette Stadium Lighthouse, a new signature 22-story lighthouse with a 360-degree observation deck open to guests year-round. The project also features the largest outdoor curved-radius videoboard at a sports venue in the country, the G-P Atrium, a new 50,000 square foot function space overlooking the game field and the newly reimagined Enel Plaza. The improvements also include the Ticketmaster entry canopy, a remodeled Row of Honor, the Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall, the Pepsi Grab & Go, connectivity on the Upper concourse for movement east to west, increased restroom capacity, and permanent bars and concession locations featuring new product offerings.

"When we built Gillette Stadium in 2002, we were intentional in making sure the space would be able to grow and evolve to meet the needs of our fans. I am proud, that over the last twenty years, our first priority has been to provide the best guest experience possible for all visitors to the stadium and this project will transform and upgrade the fan experience at Patriots games, Revolution matches, concerts and special events for years to come," said Robert Kraft, Chairman and CEO of the Kraft Group. "We are grateful to our partners and sponsors for their hard work and dedication on this project and we look forward to welcoming fans home to the renovated stadium this weekend."

At the ceremony, Gillette Stadium officials announced the stadium's new Lighthouse will open to the general public on Sunday, October 1. The Lighthouse, with views extending to the Boston and Providence skylines from the observation deck, will provide access to Gillette Stadium on non-event days and allow guests visiting an opportunity to take in the panoramic views and capture one-of-a-kind keepsake photos. Atop the observation deck, known as the Lookout, guests can use a stationary camera that is affixed to the Lighthouse to capture a hands-free photo of their visit with unparalleled views of Gillette Stadium and the field in the background. A second unique photo can also be taken remotely from a camera mounted inside the stadium that shows the visitors standing on the observation deck of the Lighthouse. In addition, visitors will have the ability to share these images as a part of a digital mosaic that will automatically be created and displayed on screens inside the Lighthouse and on Gillettestadium.com. On game days, the Lighthouse will be incorporated into both the Patriots and Revolution game presentation by serving as a focal point for key celebratory moments and new aspects of the game day experience.

"The previous Lighthouse served as an iconic architectural element of our stadium for 20 years, so it was important to incorporate a functional component into our renovation," said Jen Ferron, Chief Marketing Officer, Kraft Sports + Entertainment. "We are excited to share this experiential feature with guests who visit us year-round."

When Gillette Stadium opened its doors in 2002, a bridge and lighthouse were designed into the architecture to reflect an important part of New England's coastal history. There are more than 160 lighthouses throughout New England, with Boston Light being the oldest continually used and last staffed lighthouse in the country, dating back to 1716. Gillette Stadium's new signature-view Lighthouse aims to serve as a beacon for the region and a symbol of our proud coastal and maritime history while providing guests with the opportunity to experience Gillette Stadium on non-event days.

The Gillette Stadium Lighthouse will be open year-round. Hours of operation will vary by time of year and the Lighthouse may be closed to the general public on days when Gillette Stadium is hosting events such as Patriots games, Revolution matches, concerts, Monster Jam and other ticketed or private events. Updated hours of operations can be found at www.gillettestadium.com/Lighthouse.

Beginning on October 1, the Lighthouse can be accessed for $5, with net proceeds going to a charitable fund earmarked for New England charities. Children 10 and under, active military, veterans, first responders and Patriots and Revolution Season Ticket Members will receive free admission.

The Lighthouse Lantern Room, an intimate indoor space connected to the observation deck, can also be rented for private events and functions, and can be used in conjunction with the brand-new G-P Atrium. For more information on the Lighthouse, please visit www.gillettestadium.com/lighthouse.

About Gillette Stadium

The start of the 2023 NFL season will mark the completion of the most dramatic Gillette Stadium improvements since its opening in 2002. This project features a completely re-imagined Enel Plaza leading into the stadium, new entry gates and ticket canopies, an enhanced 22-story Lighthouse, a 22,000 square foot curved-radius HD videoboard, the addition of hospitality and function spaces including the G-P Atrium and the Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall, new concession and beverage locations, added restrooms, and other fan amenities.

Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed OL Riley Reiff on injured reserve. 
Patriots Make a Series of Transactions

The New England Patriots announced today that they have claimed and were awarded QB Matt Corral off waivers from Carolina. Corral was released by Carolina on Aug. 31. In addition, the Patriots signed WR T.J. Luther and WR Jalen Reagor to the practice squad and released WR Thyrick Pitts from the practice squad.
Patriots Place WR Tyquan Thornton on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have placed WR Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve.
Patriots sign 15 players to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed fifteen players to the practice squad.
Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach the 53-Man Roster Limit

The Patriots announced today a series of roster moves to reach the mandatory 53-man roster limit. 
Jonathan Jones Receives the New England Patriots 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones was presented with the 2023 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the Patriots Premiere on the field at Gillette Stadium tonight.
Patriots Release QB Trace McSorley and P Corliss Waitman

The New England Patriots announced that they have released quarterback Trace McSorley and punter Corliss Waitman.
Patriots Acquire OL Vederian Lowe in a Trade with Minnesota 

The New England Patriots announced that they have acquired OL Vederian Lowe in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, pending a physical examination.
Former Patriots Assistant Coach Steve Sidwell Has Passed Away

The Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former assistant coach and defensive coordinator Steve Sidwell, who passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the age of 78. 
Patriots Announce 'The McCourty TwinCast', an Alternate Viewing Option for the Preseason

The New England Patriots announced today an alternate viewing option for preseason telecasts, featuring Devin and Jason McCourty. 
Statement from New England Patriots on Isaiah Bolden

The New England Patriots have issued the following statements on Isaiah Bolden.
Kraft Family, Gillette Stadium Officials and Partners Celebrate Completion of North End Zone Renovation Project

21 Questions: Get to know Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott

Week 1 Injury Report: Eagles at Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: Slowing Down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles Pass Rush

What They're Saying: Philadelphia Eagles

10 to Watch: Patriots face stiff opening test vs. Eagles

Patriots Unfiltered: Preparing for Week 1

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles and the honorary return of quarterback Tom Brady.

All Access: Stadium Improvements Special 

On this special Stadium edition of Patriots All Access, we give viewers a sneak peek at the new renovations at Gillette Stadium that will be unveiled to fans on Sunday when the New England Patriots kick off the 2023 season.

Previewing the Patriots Week 1 Matchup Against the Eagles

The New England Patriots open up their 2023 NFL season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss the upcoming contest and break down the offensive strategy against the Eagles as well as how Bill Belichick's defense could contain Jalen Hurts and the high-powered Philadelphia offense.

Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Jonathan Jones

Tamara Brown sits down with Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones and he speaks about his offseason. Jonathan Jones talks about his love for aviation and why he became a pilot. He also breaks down his approach leading up to the home opener in week one when the Patriots face the Philadelphia Eagles.

Belestrator: Defending the Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Weapons

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Eagles wide receivers, AJ Brown and Devonta Smith, on this episode of the Belestrator.

Deatrich Wise 9/7: "I'm already locked in"

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Thursday, September 7, 2023.
Flashback: Tom Brady's rookie diary from Training Camp 2000

During the summer of 2000, Tom Brady kept a diary chronicling his rookie training camp as he got his first taste of a league he would eventually dominate.

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

With the arrival of Week 1, here are the biggest questions that need to be answered as the Patriots prepare to embark on the 2023 season.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
