Krafts bring mobile health services to those in need

The CareZone will meet those suffering where they are and hopefully encourage them to seek further treatment. The van will split time between two areas of the city -- Dudley Square and near North Station. Mayor Walsh said the pervasiveness of the opioid epidemic is something many people don't realize, and steps like this will help save lives in Boston.

"What people don't realize in Boston and in Massachusetts today is that there [people] out there today that are struggling with a family member with addiction, and they have no idea what's going to happen in their life," Mayor Walsh said. "What this van is going to do is bring their loved one back to them in many cases. I want to thank you for that. This van is literally going to save lives and save families for generations to come."