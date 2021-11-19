Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Patriots Postgame Show Fri Nov 19 - 01:08 AM | Mon Nov 22 - 08:55 AM

Press Pass: Players react to Thursday night shutout against the Falcons

What Went Right: Patriots shutout the Falcons

Game Observations: An open and shut(out) case 

4 Keys from Patriots 25-0 win over Falcons

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to seven straight wins over the Falcons

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Falcons Week 11

Pats wreak interior havoc to stuff Falcons' fourth-and-short plunge

Davon Godchaux keeps sack party going with Pats' fourth QB takedown of night

Devin McCourty nabs 30th career INT on Matt Ryan's pressured throw

Nick Folk's season-long 53-yard FG doinks camera operator

J.C. Jackson's sideline tightrope act secures sixth pick of 2021

Kyle Van Noy reads Rosen's eyes for 35-yard pick six

Shutout secured! Adrian Phillips lunges for Pats' FOURTH INT of night

Full Patriots vs. Falcons highlights: NFL Week 11

Matthew Judon overwhelms RT for speedy third-down sack on Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan's pump fake not enough to dodge Van Noy's sack

Nelson Agholor has tons of space to roam in for 19-yard TD

Damien Harris barrels over Erik Harris on 17-yard rumble

Rhamondre Stevenson throws Falcons DB to ground with furious stiff arm

Patriots All Access: Falcons Preview

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy featured in 'Wall Street Journal' for their work flipping houses 

Nov 19, 2021 at 02:13 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

kvn mvn
Photo by Eric J. Adler

From Detroit to New England to Miami to New England again, the Van Noy family knows as well as any NFL couple how tall of a task it is to pick up, start and make a place feel like home. Kyle and Marissa Van Noy have turned this lemon that comes along with life in professional sports and turned it into lemonade.

In an article in The Wall Street Journal [WSJ], the Van Noys detail how they learned to invest in and flip homes wherever football takes them. For both, it is a way to make every house fit their style, and for Marissa in particular, it is a chance to run a successful business regardless of where Kyle's career takes them.

After missing out and renting in Detroit while watching the property value go up and up, the Van Noys vowed to not make the same mistake twice. Whether it was their NFL city or in California where Kyle trains in the offseason, they were intent on purchasing homes, fixing them up and eventually selling.

In Utah, where both went to college, Canton, Mass., and Miami, Fla., the Van Noys dove head first into flipping. Marissa took the lead in redesigning -- from major renovations to paint that better reflected their taste. What started as a project for the couple turned into a business venture for Marissa. She, her mother and sister recently launched Three Golden Cranes, a design firm.

"It's a chance for me to have a real business while Kyle is in season," Marissa told WSJ. "This way, wherever we go, we can both be successful."

As they hope to make it even more profitable, the benefit of Marissa's skills also directly impact the couple's home life. Though they have resettled in Canton, jumping from city to city over Kyle's career means picking up your life, but with Marissa's touch, it makes the transition easier.

"Marissa makes home wherever we are," Kyle said.

You can read more about the Van Noy's work flipping homes and the entire WSJ feature here.

Related Content

news

Trent Brown treated high school football program to game-day experience in Atlanta 

Trent Brown paid it forward to his old high school football team. 
news

Patriots reflect on dominant defensive performance against Falcons on Thursday Night Football

After a dominant 25-0 over the Falcons that included four fourth-quarter picks, Patriots players reflected on the showing.
news

We can't make this up: Partial lunar eclipse after Patriots-Falcons game to last three hours and 28 minutes

Because of course it will last three hours and 28 minutes the night the Patriots play the Falcons. 
news

Julian Edelman shares funny Tweet about his Patriots-Falcons game experience in retirement

Patriots-Falcons games look a bit different nowadays for Julian Edelman. 
news

Matthew Judon, Carl Davis Jr. give away 500 turkeys in Roxbury

'Tis the season for giving back, and two Patriots spent a night making sure local families had everything they need for Thanksgiving. 
news

Former child model/actor Mac Jones reflects on short-lived career on WEEI

Mac Jones talked about his former career as a child model/actor on WEEI Monday. 
news

Meet Boyd: Gillette Stadium field crew's newest (and goodest) employee

The Gillette Stadium field crew has a new furry face. 
news

Teammates celebrate Jakobi Meyers's first NFL touchdown

After a record-setting touchdown drought, no one was happier for Jakobi Meyers than his teammates.
news

Behind the scenes of Kyle Van Noy's YouTube show, Elite Eatz

Kyle Van Noy's YouTube show, Elite Eatz, is back, and we're taking you behind the scenes of the latest episode with Damien Harris. 
news

Patriots fan finished emotional 'bucket list' journey across NFL stadiums

Susan Kearney started a bucket list to visit every NFL stadium to see the Patriots play with her husband, Richard. After Richard passed away, Susan continued on in his honor, and last Sunday, she finished her emotional journey. 
news

Bill Belichick remembers legendary Red Sox player, commentator Jerry Remy on WEEI

On his weekly WEEI appearance, Bill Belichick paid tribute to the late Red Sox legend. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy featured in 'Wall Street Journal' for their work flipping houses 

Trent Brown treated high school football program to game-day experience in Atlanta 

New England Patriots Lawrence Guy named Week 11 NFLPA Community MVP

Patriots reflect on dominant defensive performance against Falcons on Thursday Night Football

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/19

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Falcons presented by CarMax

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Trent Brown

Tamara Brown sits down with offensive tackle Trent Brown to discuss what it's been like to rejoin the team and how he has been giving back to his community.

Bill Belichick 11/19: "We're going to fight for every yard"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Press Pass: Players react to Thursday night shutout against the Falcons

Patriots players Mac Jones, Matthew Judon, Kyle Van Noy and others address the media following the week 11 victory against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

What Went Right: Patriots shutout the Falcons

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 25-0 victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

Mac Jones 11/18: "We all believe in each other"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Bill Belichick 11/18: "Short week, but good week"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 25-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, November 18, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising