Kyle Dugger "Picks" Up Where He Left Off at Patriots Training Camp

"Just going thru the fundamentals, staying my leverage, realizing where the middle field player was then getting a good break underneath and being able to get my eyes back in time," said Dugger of the play before adding that it was actually the next play that illustrated his goals for the season. "It's always a good thing to start fast, really it's more about stringing things together. The next play I had a mental error and things like that can't happen. That's the more important thing, being consistent."

Dugger elaborated, again bringing up consistency as a key for him this year, "Not having those drops of focus in play. Just being the same all game, all practice. Just continue to communicate and work that communication with my teammates and even over-communicating on the field. Things like that are definitely things I have to continue to do."

Since being selected in the second round in 2020, Dugger has emerged as a physical safety/linebacker hybrid player, finding himself in roles all over the Patriots defense. 419 of his snaps came in the box, 168 snaps had him in the slot in an overhang role, 82 he was on the back end as a free safety and he even chipped in 30 snaps along the defensive line.

He's shown he can do it all but this season is still a big one for Dugger. Reliable back-end safety Devin McCourty retired and Dugger could be facing free agency in 2024, though he said he's keeping his focus on the field and letting his agent worry about the contract stuff. How will the team replace McCourty's presence is a big question and Dugger figures to be heavily involved in whatever the answer is as the team looks to deploy their remaining three returning safeties in the most effective way possible, a group that returns Adrian Phillips and Jabrill Peppers.

"Of course when the defense gets a pick we love it," said Phillips of the pick that got the defense off on the right foot. The trio was highly active during the practice session, with a couple of newcomers working with the group as well like Jalen Mills and rookie Marte Mapu.

With tighter windows and less room for mistakes, training camp's early red zone work makes life difficult for everyone and should be a staple of every early practice. Despite their early success, the defense is seeing new challenges from the offense across from them, as Bill O'Brien is quickly molding the attack to his liking.

"[The offense] definitely [has] a lot of things they can get to and they can make it look a lot of different ways," said Dugger. "It only makes us better and makes them better as well and challenges us, so I'm definitely happy to see it."

With camp just getting underway, Dugger will have plenty of opportunities to find the consistency he's searching for to fully round out his already impressive game. An end-zone interception on the first day is a nice starting point and one that should only fuel the team's energy as they begin to move forward in their process.