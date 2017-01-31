Kyle Shanahan and his imminent hiring in San Francisco

No one can truly know for certain if Shanahan is ready for his promotion to the top of the 49ers coaching flow chart. I had one member of the Falcons organization tell me a month ago that he had questions whether Shanahan had the personality that could "command the room" the way a successful head coach must. Temperament aside, Shanahan has been an offensive coordinator in various NFL venues since 2008 (Houston, Washington, Cleveland and for the past two years, Atlanta), and this year the Falcons fielded the league's highest-scoring offense, averaging almost 34 points per game in the regular season.

The way the NFL tends to work, ready or not, his success has earned him a shot.

"What I like too (about him) is he's been in some tough spots," McKay said. "Cleveland was not an easy spot, and then he went to Washington and they had so much success that first year (but not much after 2012). And then he comes to our team and has so much success through five weeks (going 5-0 to start 2015), and then not so much success later in the season, and takes some heat for it.

"So that to me is all good, because those are all important learning moments. Kyle is a driven, smart guy that is not limited by scheme and I think that's important. He doesn't wake up every day with a scheme that limits what he is, and he's got an offensive mind that's very impressive."

Shanahan has simply been the league's hottest play-caller this season, and Atlanta if anything has gotten stronger as the year has progressed, averaging 40 points scored in their two playoff routs of Seattle and Green Bay. He has never lacked for confidence, and burns with the desire to prove himself at the next level, saying "I want to be a head coach and I want to do it for a long time," moments after adding that winning a Super Bowl is "the No. 1 goal in my life."

The 49ers may be banking on youth, but they're definitely not hiring a novice in Shanahan, who has gotten credit for changing and adapting his offense in Atlanta this season after listening to the input and suggestions of such key cogs as quarterback Matt Ryan and lead receiver Julio Jones.

"I like to think I've been pretty battle tested with some of the stuff I've been through over the years, good and bad," Shanahan said. "You learn from them. You just go though your experiences. There's nothing I would take back. I think everything's made me where I'm at now, and I definitely don't think I'm a finished product. I'm planning on getting better every year, because no matter what your job is, you better continue to grow as a coach."

And that command the room stuff? If Shanahan has any concerns about the legitimacy of those claims, he's certainly not showing it.

"I don't know, I've been a coordinator for nine years and I've ran the (offensive) room for a long time now," he said. "I'm sure doubling that room (leading the whole team) is not going to be too much of a difference. You've got to address different people and it's the whole team, but I'm going to be myself and it's something that comes natural to me."

That ability to not change your personality despite the big promotion is the key to mastering that part of a head coach's job, McKay said.

"If there's one thing that really held (former Bucs head coach) Tony Dungy back in the interview process it was, 'Well, I don't know if he'll ever command the room,' " said McKay, who helped hire Dungy as Tampa Bay's general manager in 1996. "But people command it in different ways, and that's the beauty of it.

"Now some don't. Some don't handle it well because they can't end up in front of that room being who they really are. Tony could. And I've never seen Kyle to be anything but who he is. He's a very self assured, hard-working driven guy. And what I also like is he's seen that it doesn't have to be perfect. You've got to adjust when it's not perfect and come back at it. Because guess what? You don't win every year in this league."

Well, the Patriots do. But I digress. Then again, current Cardinals VP of player personnel Terry McDonough, who was a finalist for the 49ers general manager job and met with Shanahan as part of the interview process, said he saw a lot of a certain New England head coach in San Francisco's next hire.