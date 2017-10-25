Kyle Van Noy and teammates serve it up for a cause

The Van Noy Valor Foundation started when Kyle was still playing in Detroit. The mission is to encourage "personal valor in the lives of adopted children, those in foster care and disadvantaged youth by armoring them with success through resources, mentors and opportunities," according to the foundation's website.

For both Kyle and Marissa, the purpose of the Van Noy Valor Foundation is deeply personal. Kyle is adopted, and Marissa's father and brother were adopted as well. In turn, they work with kids and families to make sure they have what they need, particularly around the holidays.

In years past, they have hosted Christmas tree giveaways, and that is something they will continue in New England. They are planning to giveaway 200 trees at event later this year, and Kyle said it's a night he looks forward to.