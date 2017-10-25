Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Sep 07 - 05:15 PM | Sun Sep 10 - 02:05 PM

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out CB Jack Jones, Five Others Questionable for Opener vs. Eagles 

Pregame Primer: Everything you should know before Eagles-Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: Slowing Down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles Pass Rush

10 to Watch: Patriots face stiff opening test vs. Eagles

Kraft Family, Gillette Stadium Officials and Partners Celebrate Completion of North End Zone Renovation Project

PRO Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Eagles

Patriots set 2023 captains

New England Patriots Launch 2023 Patriots High School Coach of the Week Program

Unfiltered Roundtable: Pats kick off '23 vs. Eagles

Week 1 Injury Report: Eagles at Patriots

Patriots Players Preview First Game of 2023 NFL Season | Press Pass

Game Preview: Eagles at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Eagles at Patriots

NFL Notes: Some passing thoughts before Pats kickoff

Former Patriots earn nominations for Senior Bowl's 75th Anniversary Team

Unfiltered Mailbag: What's the Biggest Reason for Optimism for the Patriots This Season? 

Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad

Reports: Patriots rounding out roster with quarterback, receiver 

How the Patriots are Replacing Another Legendary Quarterback, This Time on Defense 

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

Kyle Van Noy and teammates serve it up for a cause

Kyle Van Noy hosted a Celebrity Waiter Night for the Van Noy Valor Foundation on Monday night.

Oct 25, 2017 at 11:44 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

img_0214.jpg
Photo by Patriot Place

Skipjack's at Patriot Place was bustling with energy on Monday night. Servers with trays of drinks and salads moved swiftly from table to table to the kitchen and back again. 

"Hello, welcome to Skipjack's. My name is Matthew, and I'll be taking care of you this evening," one said, as if he's said it a hundred times before.

But in fact, he hadn't because that Matthew was Matthew Slater.

And the waiters who diligently took orders all night? They were James White, Devin McCourty, Dion Lewis, David Harris, Duron Harmon, Eric Rowe, Brandon King and Rob Ninkovich. 

While the guys took their jobs seriously, they are not moonlighting as waiters. They donned their aprons in the name of charity and supporting a teammate, as Kyle Van Noy and his wife Marissa hosted their first Van Noy Valor Foundation fundraiser: a celebrity waiter night. 

The Van Noy Valor Foundation started when Kyle was still playing in Detroit. The mission is to encourage "personal valor in the lives of adopted children, those in foster care and disadvantaged youth by armoring them with success through resources, mentors and opportunities," according to the foundation's website

For both Kyle and Marissa, the purpose of the Van Noy Valor Foundation is deeply personal. Kyle is adopted, and Marissa's father and brother were adopted as well. In turn, they work with kids and families to make sure they have what they need, particularly around the holidays.

In years past, they have hosted Christmas tree giveaways, and that is something they will continue in New England. They are planning to giveaway 200 trees at event later this year, and Kyle said it's a night he looks forward to. 

"It's priceless. It's such a cool experience since we've done it. It really hits home for you to see how grateful they are for having a real Christmas tree at home," Kyle said. "It's an awesome experience and I'm happy to be able to help."

img_0218.jpg

The money raised at Kyle's celebrity waiter night will help pay for those trees, gifts and meals for families around the holidays, and he said after having hosted this event in Utah, his home state, and Detroit, he is looking forward to bringing it to New England. 

And his teammates were all too eager to step up and help. 

The Patriots were enthusiastic in their order taking, and despite it being a five-course meal, there were zero plate fumbles, only plate pass completions. 

fullsizerender_copy.jpg

Before the night was over, there was even a special surprise guest. Robert Kraft swung by the event at Patriot Place and said how nice it was to see players making a positive impact, even when they are new to the community.

"The key to life is to hang with good people, and we are blessed to have so many," Mr. Kraft said. "When new ones come in like this, we're pretty proud."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pregame Primer: Everything you should know before Eagles-Patriots

Patriots football season is finally upon us. Get up to speed on everything you need to know before the Philadelphia Eagles travel to Gillette Stadium to play New England.
news

21 Questions: Get to know Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott

Patriots.com caught up with one of the newest New England Patriots after practice on Thursday.
news

Patriots collaborate with New England artists for 2023 Gameday Poster Series

Ranging in age and experience, here's what the artists had to say about the inspiration behind their designs, and what the opportunity means to them.
news

For Patriots Cheerleader Olivia Kerins, nursing and philanthropy run in the family

'I hope to be a really strong voice for skin cancer prevention, and really, all forms of cancer prevention.'
news

Patriots honor Jonathan Jones with 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

'You don't do these things for recognition when you go out into the community to help people. But when people do recognize the things you do, it's just another opportunity to bring awareness and get more people to come in and help.'
news

Three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman joins FOX NFL KICKOFF studio show

Retired New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has landed his next gig with FOX Sports for the 2023 season.
news

Sushi Chefs and Samurais: Ja'Whaun Bentley, Myles Bryant got out of their comfort zone in Japan this offseason

New England Patriots teammates Ja'Whaun Bentley and Myles Bryant had talked about visiting Japan for a while. This offseason, the trip came to fruition, complete with samurai lessons and a lot of sushi.
news

Bill Belichick impressed with Taylor Swift's toughness after Gillette Stadium rain show

New England head coach Bill Belichick says he attended a Taylor Swift concert at Gillette Stadium this summer, and was impressed with the pop star's toughness after she performed a full set in the pouring rain.
news

Mac Jones helps cancer survivor Ramie Darling and family celebrate reunion

It's been a great week for Ramie Darling, a 10-year old Florida native who's found support from Mac Jones and the Patriots through cancer treatment in Boston.
news

Patriots podcast with Andre Norman offers in-depth, vulnerable conversations with players

The newest New England Patriots podcast, hosted by Andre Norman, offers in-depth, vulnerable conversations with Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, Ja'Whaun Bentley, David Andrews, and Jonathan Jones.
news

Jahlani Tavai discusses tragic wildfires in Maui: 'As much as I can do, I'm gonna do'

New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai, who played college football at Hawaii, opened up about the devastating wildfires ravaging the island of Maui and how Patriots fans can help.
news

Preseason Preparation: What to know before attending Patriots vs. Texans

From new dining options to how you can get paid to park, here's everything to know ahead of the first New England Patriots preseason game at Gillette Stadium.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Sign QB Bailey Zappe, RB Ty Montgomery to 53-Man Roster; Place CB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve 

Patriots Sign RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe to the 53-Man Roster; Elevate LB Calvin Munson to the Active Roster; Place DB Jack Jones on IR and List QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad

How to Watch/Listen: Eagles at Patriots

Tom Brady's Return Content Round-up

12 Tom Brady Firsts

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out CB Jack Jones, Five Others Questionable for Opener vs. Eagles 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

New England Patriots 2023 Hype Video

Get ready for kickoff in New England! The Patriots 2023 NFL season is set to start with a battle against the Philadelphia Eagles and the return of Patriots legend Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium.

Do Your Life: Rhamondre Stevenson

Get an inside look into Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson as he travels to his hometown of Las Vegas Nevada and speaks about giving back to his community.

Tom Brady's Best Week 1 Touchdowns

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw for many memorable touchdowns. Watch some of his best touchdowns from Week 1 matchups over his Patriots career.

Patriots Players Speak on Tom Brady Returning for Week 1 Halftime Ceremony | Press Pass

Patriots players Matthew Slater, David Andrews, Myles Bryant and Rhamondre Stevenson talk about Tom Brady returning to Gillette Stadium for Week 1 "Thank You, Tom" halftime ceremony.

Patriots This Week : Philadelphia Eagles Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots and preview their home opener, week one matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patriots All Access: Eagles Preview

On the regular season premiere of Patriots All Access, presented by GEICO, we preview the Patriots-Eagles game, as New England eagerly awaits the start of a new year. Bill Belichick previews an explosive Eagles offense, and we go back home to Las Vegas Nevada with running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who's path to the NFL was anything but ordinary. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Flashback: Tom Brady's rookie diary from Training Camp 2000

During the summer of 2000, Tom Brady kept a diary chronicling his rookie training camp as he got his first taste of a league he would eventually dominate.

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

With the arrival of Week 1, here are the biggest questions that need to be answered as the Patriots prepare to embark on the 2023 season.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising