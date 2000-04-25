Official website of the New England Patriots

Langham reportedly agrees to deal

Veteran cornerback Antonio Langham has reportedly agreed to terms on a contract with the Patriots.

Apr 25, 2000 at 03:24 PM

Veteran cornerback Antonio Langham has reportedly agreed to terms on a contract with the Patriots.

Although the team has not made an official announcement, it is said to be a two-year deal worth the veteran minimum of $440,000 plus incentives. Langham, 27, is a six-year veteran who has ties with Head Coach Bill Belichick. Belichick was Cleveland's head coach in 1994 when the team drafted the Alabama product with the ninth overall pick.

Bringing Langham in would give the Patriots a cornerback with extensive experience to play along side Ty Law. The departure of free agent Steve Israel to New Orleans left an open position at cornerback and Langham will compete with Tebucky Jones, Kato Serwanga and J'Juan Cherry for the starting job. Jones and Serwanga have limited experience, while Cherry spent his first professional season on injured reserve.

Langham played two seasons with the Browns and started all 32 games from 1994-95. He was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1994, and he recorded a career-high 88 tackles in 1995. In his two seasons with the Browns, Langham had four interceptions and 154 tackles.

In 1996, Langham moved to Baltimore with the rest of the Browns and he enjoyed two productive years there. During his time with the Ravens he started 29 of 32 games and had eight interceptions, one sack and an interception. His 1997 season in Baltimore was his last as a full-time starter.

Langham joined San Francisco as a free agent in 1998, but his play slipped and he was left unprotected in the 1999 expansion draft. He returned to Cleveland when the expansion Browns picked him up and Langham started the first two games of the season. He was replaced in the lineup, however, and spent the remainder of the season as the nickel back behind rookie Daylon McCutcheon and veteran Ryan McNeil.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Recorriendo el calendario

Damos una rápida mirada a cada partido de esta temporada

news

Patriots third-round pick Marcus Jones is versatile and explosive, and should find a way to immediately contribute in New England.

news

Deatrich Wise, Kendrick Bourne, Joejuan Williams and Myles Bryant surprised students and teachers with the donation, made possible by the Ockers Company and the Patriots Foundation.

news

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick issued the following statement on Vince Wilfork's selection to the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Patriots wide receiver Ty Montgomery addresses the media on Thursday, May 19th, 2022.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft accepted Sports Business Journal's Lifetime Achievement Award at a ceremony in New York City on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, Myles Bryant, Joejuan Williams, Deatrich Wise and Andre Tippett visited the New England Patriots Foundation's Adopt-A-School to help deliver and assemble new interactive panels. The MLK School in Dorchester was surprised with new interactive education screens provided by the Ockers Company to enhance collaborative learning in the classroom and remotely.

Patriots coaching staff including Mike Pellegrino, Troy Brown, Matt Patricia, and more reflect on new players on the roster and the progress of players entering their second year with the team.

Patriots coaching staff reflect on the career of Vince Wilfork and the announcement that he has been voted in as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman, Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

