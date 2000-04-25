Langham reportedly agrees to deal

Veteran cornerback Antonio Langham has reportedly agreed to terms on a contract with the Patriots.

Although the team has not made an official announcement, it is said to be a two-year deal worth the veteran minimum of $440,000 plus incentives. Langham, 27, is a six-year veteran who has ties with Head Coach Bill Belichick. Belichick was Cleveland's head coach in 1994 when the team drafted the Alabama product with the ninth overall pick.

Bringing Langham in would give the Patriots a cornerback with extensive experience to play along side Ty Law. The departure of free agent Steve Israel to New Orleans left an open position at cornerback and Langham will compete with Tebucky Jones, Kato Serwanga and J'Juan Cherry for the starting job. Jones and Serwanga have limited experience, while Cherry spent his first professional season on injured reserve.

Langham played two seasons with the Browns and started all 32 games from 1994-95. He was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1994, and he recorded a career-high 88 tackles in 1995. In his two seasons with the Browns, Langham had four interceptions and 154 tackles.

In 1996, Langham moved to Baltimore with the rest of the Browns and he enjoyed two productive years there. During his time with the Ravens he started 29 of 32 games and had eight interceptions, one sack and an interception. His 1997 season in Baltimore was his last as a full-time starter.