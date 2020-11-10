LeBron James shows Cam Newton love after comeback Monday Night Football win 

When LeBron James shouts you out for an athletic performance, it's a good night, and that was the case for Cam Newton after the Patriots 30-27 win over the Jets on Monday Night Football.

The game was a hard-fought win, and though not always pretty, it was a much needed victory against a divisional opponent to put an end to a four-game losing streak. Over the last month, no one has been harder on Cam Newton than Cam Newton so when he stretched into the end zone for a touchdown and led the offense to overcome a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter, Patriots fans rejoiced. And then Nick Folk sealed the deal with a walk-off field goal for the win.