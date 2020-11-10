LeBron James shows Cam Newton love after comeback Monday Night Football win 

Official website of the New England Patriots

Nov 10, 2020 at 01:23 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

When LeBron James shouts you out for an athletic performance, it's a good night, and that was the case for Cam Newton after the Patriots 30-27 win over the Jets on Monday Night Football.

The game was a hard-fought win, and though not always pretty, it was a much needed victory against a divisional opponent to put an end to a four-game losing streak. Over the last month, no one has been harder on Cam Newton than Cam Newton so when he stretched into the end zone for a touchdown and led the offense to overcome a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter, Patriots fans rejoiced. And then Nick Folk sealed the deal with a walk-off field goal for the win.

Newton said after the game it was a much needed game in terms of division standings as it was for the confidence of the team moving forward, and many on Twitter were excited to see Newton take command.

Including James.

"Helluva game @CameronNewton!!!! Big time all night long! Game winning drive to add on to it," James tweeted Monday night. James and the Lakers added yet another banner just last month when they defeated the Miami Heat.

James was again named the Finals MVP, so it's safe to say, he knows a competitor when he sees one.

