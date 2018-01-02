Limited Number of Patriots AFC Divisional Playoff Game Tickets to go on Sale to General Public on Friday, January 5

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – While the opponent will not be known until this weekend's wildcard games are played, the date and time of the New England Patriots next home game was confirmed by the league Sunday night. The Patriots will host an NFL-record eighth consecutive divisional playoff game at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at 8:15 p.m. A limited number of individual game tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday, Jan. 5 at 10:00 a.m. exclusively through Ticketmaster.

With their 26-6 New Year's Eve victory over the New York Jets in the regular season finale on Sunday, the Patriots improved their record to 13-3 and clinched the number one seed in the American Football Conference (AFC). It is the seventh time in franchise history that the Patriots have clinched the number one seed, which is the most in the NFL since the current playoff format was instituted in 1990.

Patriots fans have helped create a distinct home-field advantage at Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots own an NFL best 107-21 (.836) record during the regular season since opening in 2002 and a 16-3 (.842) record in the playoffs. A Patriots victory in the divisional playoff game would ensure that the Patriots would host one more game at Gillette Stadium this season. It would be an NFL record seventh straight AFC Championship Game appearance for the Patriots, the 14th overall in franchise history, including their seventh championship game at Gillette Stadium.

Since Robert Kraft purchased the Patriots in 1994, the Patriots have hosted more playoff games (23) than any other team in the NFL. The Patriots are 20-3 (.870) in those games.

Tickets for the divisional playoff game will be made available after fulfilling orders for Patriots Season Ticket Members and Patriots Wait List members. The remaining tickets will be placed on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. All Patriots playoff ticket orders will be processed through Ticketmaster. Playoff tickets will NOT be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office. Ticket orders can be processed online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone by calling 800-745-3000. Visa, a proud sponsor of the National Football League and the New England Patriots, will be the only accepted form of payment. Please beware of any tickets acquired through third-party vendors or non-Ticketmaster transactions. Counterfeit tickets are not accepted at Gillette Stadium. Details for Friday's public sale are listed below: