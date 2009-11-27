Official website of the New England Patriots

Lions' Pettigrew suffers knee injury vs. Packers

Nov 27, 2009 at 12:00 AM

DETROIT -- Detroit Lions rookie tight end Brandon Pettigrew left Thursday's game against Green Bay with a left knee injury and did not return.

"I don't want to say too much until we get more tests," Detroit coach Jim Schwartz said after Green Bay's 34-12 win. "But it is something that we'll have to take a hard look at."

Pettigrew was engaged with Packers linebacker Clay Matthews in the second minute of the game when his knee buckled. The injury was severe enough that several Green Bay defenders started waving the Detroit training staff onto the field.

Pettigrew, who caught a touchdown pass on the final play of Sunday's 38-37 win over Cleveland, walked off the field with help. He was examined by trainers before being helped back to the locker room.

