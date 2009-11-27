Lions' Pettigrew suffers knee injury vs. Packers

DETROIT -- Detroit Lions rookie tight end Brandon Pettigrew left Thursday's game against Green Bay with a left knee injury and did not return.

"I don't want to say too much until we get more tests," Detroit coach Jim Schwartz said after Green Bay's 34-12 win. "But it is something that we'll have to take a hard look at."

Pettigrew was engaged with Packers linebacker Clay Matthews in the second minute of the game when his knee buckled. The injury was severe enough that several Green Bay defenders started waving the Detroit training staff onto the field.