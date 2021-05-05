Longsjo Middle School's Becky Colo named 2021 Massachusetts STEM Teacher of the Year

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Longsjo Middle School's (Fitchburg, Mass.) Becky Colo has been named the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies Massachusetts STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) Teacher of the Year. Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced Colo as the STEM Teacher of the Year today, and her school will receive $5,000 to be used for STEM education. Colo will also serve for one year on the governor's STEM Council.
"Congratulations to Becky Colo," Kraft said in his announcement. "She is doing outstanding work to inspire our next generation of STEM professionals. Congratulations to all the nominees and the other four finalists."
Colo has developed a blended book studies style of teaching to provide students an opportunity to describe and question the world around them. Through reading and discussing the books, she helps students to understand changes taking place in our biosphere and the related cause and effects while also connecting them to real life STEM professionals. Students engage in hands-on lab work related to the books read so they develop a deeper understanding of the scientific concepts.
Outside of her classroom, Colo runs a STEM Club that encompasses spatial skill games, 3D design and printing, virtual reality tour creation, a STEM book club, and various hands-on STEM activities. She also has offered JV Inventeam, MathCounts, and a Road to College as well as an after-school math league team open to all students. Additionally, Colo plans and runs an ecology-based trip to the White Mountains for sixth graders where students learn about the geographical history of New England, local ecosystems, conservation, and mountaineering. She also facilitates common planning time with colleagues to show examples and strategies that inspire more interest and engagement within their own classes.
When the Covid-19 pandemic shut down in-classroom learning in the spring of 2020, Colo sought to maintain connections. She sent each of her students a box of STEM-related books and launched a virtual book club. Students shared reflections and made recommendations to each other. She also presented students with at-home engineering challenges requiring minimal materials to continue promote screen-free hands-on learning.
Colo was also a finalist for the Massachusetts STEM Teacher of the Year award in 2019.
Moriah Illsley, The Hall's Education Coordinator, congratulated Colo for being named the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies Massachusetts STEM Teacher of the Year.
"Becky is such an inspiring teacher who has developed her own styles to motivate and teach STEM to her middle school students," Illsley said. "Her use of blended book studies helps her reach students and allow them the freedom to discover. It also allowed her to quickly pivot when the pandemic abruptly halted in-class learning. She maintained critical connections while creating a STEM-related book club that allowed students to explore individual interests and share reflections with her and their classmates. Selecting the STEM Teacher of the Year is never and easy decision, but there is no doubt that Becky is deserving. On behalf of the selection committee, I want to congratulate her for this award."
Colo was chosen from a group of five finalists. The other four teachers' schools will each receive $1,000 for STEM education courtesy of Raytheon Technologies.
Those teachers are:
• Tammy Rumplik – Granger and James Clark Elementary School (Agawam)
• Jim Gorman – Nipmuc Regional High School (Upton)
• Ralph Saint Louis – Lowell High School
• Asha Von Ruden – Mount Everett Regional Middle and High School (Sheffield)
Hall Executive Director Bryan Morry thanked fellow selection committee members Allison Little and Keith Connors from the Department of Higher Education, Alexis Lian from the Executive Office of Education, Meto Raha from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and Illsley for their work in selecting this year's STEM Teacher of the Year.
"Each of these individuals has shown a tremendous commitment to honoring excellence in STEM education and recognizing and supporting some of the best educators in the state," Morry said. "They commit a great deal of time and energy to this process, and we could not complete it without their efforts."
ABOUT THE STEM TEACHER OF THE YEAR PROGRAM
The Patriots Hall of Fame launched the STEM Teacher of the Year program in October of 2012 when Robert Kraft announced the initiative at the Massachusetts STEM Summit, held that year at Gillette Stadium. Colo is the ninth recipient of the award. Kelly Powers from the Advanced Math & Science Academy Charter School was the inaugural winner in 2013. Other past winners include Doug Scott from Natick High School in 2014, Kerry Murphy from Oliver Ames High School in 2015, David Mangus from Brockton High School in 2016, Kathleen Malone from Derby Academy in Hingham in 2017, Erin Cronin from Revere High School in 2018, Amanda Hough from Mashpee Middle-High School in 2019, and Tori Cameron from the Gordon W. Mitchell School in East Bridgewater in 2020. The STEM Teacher of the Year award is part of the Patriots Hall of Fame's education program, which offers students in grades 4-12 standards-based educational modules in a fun, entertaining setting. The Hall typically hosts more than 20,000 school field trip visitors annually.
ABOUT THE PATRIOTS HALL OF FAME PRESENTED BY RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES
Through a dazzling array of interactive multimedia exhibits and artifacts, The Patriots Hall of Fame showcases the tradition of the New England Patriots, explores the history of football in New England and promotes math and science education for thousands of schoolchildren each year. The Hall's signature exhibit is the Super Bowl Experience. Visitors to the interactive exhibit can re-live each of the team's Super Bowl championships, and view the Vince Lombardi Trophies and Super Bowl championship rings. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.PatriotsHallofFame.com, visit "The Patriots Hall of Fame" on Facebook or follow @TheHall on Twitter and Patriotshall on Instagram.