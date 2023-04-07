Mac Jones celebrates Autism Empowerment Month with League School of Greater Boston

The visit was to kick-off Autism Empowerment Month with his girlfriend, Sophie Scott, and the New England Patriots Foundation.

The League School was one of the first schools in the United States devoted exclusively to educating children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and Jones and Scott got to take part in some of what the non-profit is doing to prepare these individuals for life when they turn 22.

"At every station there was some sort of life lesson, and that's what was so impressive to me," Jones said.