Mac Jones helps cancer survivor Ramie Darling and family celebrate reunion

"It's been really exciting," said Katie.

"I was just telling a friend, I feel like it's a victory for all of us. Ramie, obviously, but for all of us as a family. We've all won, all of our friends and family, we all did it together. He did the hard part. Now we all get to be all together in the same place for more than a couple of days. We're looking forward to that."

For Ramie's father, it brings him pure joy to see his son have these interactions with Mac and the Patriots after all he's been through. Especially considering the positive mentality Ramie has kept through it all.

"It's so special," said Ramie Sr. "It's so good seeing a smile on his face considering everything that we've been through and not knowing where we'd be right now."

As the family heads back to Florida, they're grateful for the friends they've made in New England.

"It's such a good distraction for him, the outpouring of support from everyone," Katie said.