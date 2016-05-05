Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Dec 25 - 12:00 AM | Tue Dec 26 - 07:30 AM

Locker Room Celebration: Matthew Slater's Huddle Break Down, Coach Belichick's Speech and More

After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe, Christian Barmore and More From the Patriots Win Over the Broncos

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Upset Win Over the Broncos on Christmas Eve in Denver

6 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Broncos

Game Notes: DL Christian Barmore has first career three-sack game

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/24

Patriots at Broncos Full Highlights | NFL Week 16

Coach Bill Belichick 12/24: "Good to come out here and win"

Bailey Zappe 12/24: "I'm on cloud nine"

Can't-Miss Play: Ryland channels Vinatieri on 57-yard, go-ahead FG in final seconds

Gesicki's first TD since Week 7 extends Pats' lead to 15-7 vs. Broncos

Christian Barmore looks like Aaron Donald on 9-yard sack vs. Wilson

DeVante Parker is gold at end of Zappe's 30-yard rainbow

Can't-Miss Play: Ezekiel Elliott's epic hurdle sparks 15-yard TD

Christian Barmore boosts his 2023 sack total to 6.5 via Wilson takedown

Can't-Miss Play: 41-yard launch! Zappe goes way downtown to Douglas for leaping grab

Zappe slings 20-yard pass to Pharaoh Brown up the seam

Mack Wilson's strip-sack of Wilson nearly results in another Broncos turnover

Demario Douglas' 13-yard catch and run halted by Locke's hit-stick tackle

Alex Singleton's hit-stick tackle halts Parker quickly after catch

Malcolm Mitchell gets special invitation from Reese Witherspoon

See what Malcolm Mitchell and Reese Witherspoon are reading now.

May 05, 2016 at 03:27 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Photo By: @SherreeCBS46

A post shared by Malcolm Mitchell (@money_mitch26) on

Malcolm Mitchell has been a Patriot for less than a week, and already his story – one of academic struggle, perseverance, unlikely friendships and passion – has been spread throughout New England and beyond.

In an attempt to improve his reading level, Malcolm began actively picking up books and stumbled into a local book club while attending University of Georgia. He became a children's book author and a reading advocate in the process. 

Malcolm's inspiring tale even made its way to Hollywood. After reading about Malcolm, actress Reese Witherspoon was moved and reached out with an invitation to her book club.

Malcolm happily accepted her offer, and the two tweeted back and forth with some of their favorite recent reads, including "The Outliers" by Kimberly McCreight and "Sharp Objects" by Gillian Flynn. 

Books have the ability to connect people to different worlds and stretch the imagination. In this case, it's built a connection between an NFL rookie and an Oscar winning actress, and that is pretty cool. 

Now, is there any more room in that book club?

Related Links

Meet the Patriots rookies off the field

Gronk brothers crush 'Running Man Challenge' on International Dance Day

8 perfect Patriots gifts for Mother's Day

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Deatrich Wise Jr. raises $25K for his Bridge to Trades program at Topgolf

New England Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. hosted his 'Blue Collar Soiree' at Topgolf on Monday, raising $25,000 for his Bridge to Trades program.
news

Patriots Cheerleader Sarah Barrett found 'real impact of athletics' through running; her mission is to inspire the same in others

New England cheerleader Sarah Barrett found her power through sports. Through running, volunteering, and her platform with the Patriots, she hopes to spread the same message about the personal growth that comes with challenges.
news

Matthew Slater hosts holiday party for foster children: 'Hopefully they feel seen, loved and heard'

Matthew Slater has been touched personally by foster care, and on Monday, hosted a holiday party to spread cheer and make sure local kids don't feel forgotten.
news

Participating for first time, Patriots employees share personal stories behind their My Cause My Cleats designs: 'It was time to talk about it'

The NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative comes to an end in Week 14, but for 15 Kraft Sports + Entertainment employees, it was a great opportunity to raise awareness for a cause dear to them. For Patriots director of brand identity and design Dwight Darian, it was a sign to finally open up.
news

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona explain gravity of Army-Navy game: 'I've seen a lot of big games, but this is special'

For the first time in it's 124-year history, the Army-Navy game will be hosted in New England at Gillette Stadium. For Patriots coach Bill Belichick and long snapper Joe Cardona, it brings everything full circle.
news

Trent Brown, Hunter Henry, and Matthew Judon kick off holidays ensuring no kids feel forgotten this year

New England Patriots players Trent Brown, Hunter Henry, and Matthew Judon kicked off the holiday season hosting parties with the Massachusetts Society of the Prevention for Cruelty to Children, Communities for People, and Bridge Over Troubled Waters.
news

Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick to join 'College GameDay' for Army-Navy game

ESPN on Thursday announced New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick will make guest appearances on "College GameDay" as Gillette Stadium hosts the annual Army-Navy game.
news

Michael Onwenu reps Team Impact for My Cause My Cleats after non-profit gave him 'different perspective' in college

New England Patriots offensive lineman Michael Onwenu has been familiar with the work of Team Impact since his college days at Michigan, and those ties have followed him into the NFL.
news

How NFLPA Community MVP Lawrence Guy and Patriots teammates recently gave back to community

Lawrence Guy Sr. earned NFLPA Community MVP honors last week, while Cody Davis, Matthew Slater, Joe Cardona, and Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft also gave back to the New England community in various ways.
news

Pharaoh Brown gets his therapy horseback riding, highlighting this modality and Windrush Farm for My Cause My Cleats

New England Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown found an outlet to deal with his mental health while riding horses. For My Cause My Cleats this year, it inspired the reason he's supporting Windrush Farm Therapeutic Equitation in North Andover.
news

In aftermath of Maui wildfires, Patriots' Jahlani Tavai won't 'let Hawaii be forgotten'

Since the day he stepped foot on the islands to play college football, Hawaii has embraced Jahlani Tavai as their own. In the aftermath of the wildfires that devastated Maui, the New England Patriots linebacker is using his platform through the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative to pay it back to Hawaii.
news

Myles Bryant honoring late friend Charlie Ternan while raising awareness about fentanyl crisis with My Cause My Cleats

Through his platform with the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative, New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant will support Song For Charlie -- a non-profit started in memory of his late friend Charlie.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe, Christian Barmore and More From the Patriots Win Over the Broncos

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Upset Win Over the Broncos on Christmas Eve in Denver

Game Notes: DL Christian Barmore has first career three-sack game

6 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Broncos

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/24

Denver Broncos Postgame Quotes 12/24

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Locker Room Celebration: Matthew Slater's Huddle Break Down, Coach Belichick's Speech and More

Go inside the Patriots locker room immediately after their win over the Broncos.  Watch as the players celebrate, Coach Belichick gives his postgame speech to the players and Matthew Slater breaks down the team huddle.

Ezekiel Elliott Hurdles Defender for 15-Yard Touchdown

Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott hurdles a defender before running into the endzone for a 15-yard touchdown against the Denver Broncos.

Bailey Zappe on Week 16 win: "We are playing Patriot football"

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe joins NFL Network to discuss the win over the Denver Broncos.

Inside the Patriots Locker Room: Coach Bill Belichick's Postgame Speech After Victory over the Broncos

Go inside the Patriots locker room after New England's 26-23 win as Coach Bill Belichick gives his postgame speech to the players. An extended locker room video will be available later today.

Coach Bill Belichick 12/24: "Good to come out here and win"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 26-23 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Christian Barmore 12/24: "I'm always hyped"

Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 26-23 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising