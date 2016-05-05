Malcolm Mitchell gets special invitation from Reese Witherspoon

Malcolm Mitchell has been a Patriot for less than a week, and already his story – one of academic struggle, perseverance, unlikely friendships and passion – has been spread throughout New England and beyond.
In an attempt to improve his reading level, Malcolm began actively picking up books and stumbled into a local book club while attending University of Georgia. He became a children's book author and a reading advocate in the process.
Malcolm's inspiring tale even made its way to Hollywood. After reading about Malcolm, actress Reese Witherspoon was moved and reached out with an invitation to her book club.
Malcolm happily accepted her offer, and the two tweeted back and forth with some of their favorite recent reads, including "The Outliers" by Kimberly McCreight and "Sharp Objects" by Gillian Flynn.
Books have the ability to connect people to different worlds and stretch the imagination. In this case, it's built a connection between an NFL rookie and an Oscar winning actress, and that is pretty cool.
Now, is there any more room in that book club?