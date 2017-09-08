Maren Morris rocks anthem at Gillette Stadium

L: Speaking of Thomas Rhett, he was just here with Kenny Chesney. Did you talk to him at all before coming here? Gillette Stadium is a special place for Kenny.

MM: I can see why. I did talk to Thomas yesterday about this opportunity actually. He's so supportive, and I think he's so into the "home team." He's got that whole mantra with his touring home team, and I was just asking him what his take on everything was when he comes and does events like this. This is next level for me. He was just like, "Don't be nervous. Just do what you do, and you're going to do great. It'll be the best time."

L: Have you ever sang the anthem at an NFL game before?

MM: No, not at an NFL stadium. I've done it at some Texas Rangers games and Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR events, but I've never done a football game, and this is like *the *football game to do it at.

L: What were you thinking when you got the phone call to sing at this game?

MM: I was just wondering if they had the right person. I was really excited. I think this game, except for the Super Bowl, is the best game to do it at. This is an incredible time to be in Boston. The first game back after winning, it's just going to be a very special evening. I'm just so honored that the Pats invited me to come and do this, and I'm excited to help represent them and also the NFL.