Mark Wahlberg talks Super Bowl XLIX with Seahawks fan Will Ferrell

In recent days Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell have been on the interview circuit promoting their new movie, "Daddy's Home." While the two are friends and co-stars, they admit to being rivals when it comes to sports.

Appearing on ESPN's "His & Hers" on Tuesday, they briefly reminisced about Super Bowl XLIX with hosts Michael Smith and Jemele Hill.

"We don't have to talk about that," insisted Will.

Mark explained, "I just tried to get his phone to get Pete Carroll's number so I could thank him for throwing the ball to my friend Malcolm Butler."

They also chatted about the current season and whether Will would ever attempt to spoof Tom Brady.

The sports talk begins around the four-minute mark in the video below.

[embedcode:786]