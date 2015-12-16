Official website of the New England Patriots

Mark Wahlberg talks Super Bowl XLIX with Seahawks fan Will Ferrell

The life-long Patriots fan got into some football trash talk with his big screen co-star.

Dec 16, 2015 at 07:48 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
In recent days Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell have been on the interview circuit promoting their new movie, "Daddy's Home." While the two are friends and co-stars, they admit to being rivals when it comes to sports.

Appearing on ESPN's "His & Hers" on Tuesday, they briefly reminisced about Super Bowl XLIX with hosts Michael Smith and Jemele Hill.

"We don't have to talk about that," insisted Will.

Mark explained, "I just tried to get his phone to get Pete Carroll's number so I could thank him for throwing the ball to my friend Malcolm Butler."

They also chatted about the current season and whether Will would ever attempt to spoof Tom Brady.

The sports talk begins around the four-minute mark in the video below.

[embedcode:786]

Can't see the video? Click here to watch on ESPN.com.

