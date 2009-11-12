Maroney goes back to school

]()After the assembly, Maroney led a small group of Hutchinson's classmates in a special gym class, where they rotated stations of jumping rope, hula hooping, sit-ups, passing drills, and running backs drills, and then ended the class with a special game he teaches at his football camps.

"It's just always good to see the smiles on the kids' faces to see how much fun they're having," said Maroney in between hula hooping bouts. "Actually, I'm having just as much fun as they're having. I really thought I was going to be working them out, but they're working me out. They've got me sweating bullets."

"The older they get, the less you see them playing," said Tyler's mother. "So at this age, I think it's great to kind of remind them that school is important, but it's all together. If you're not physically healthy your school work is going to suffer, too, because you get sick. Tyler plays a lot of sports and he's active, but he also loves his video games and you kind of have to say, 'Hey, time to shut it off and go outside and get some fresh air.'"

Donning PLAY 60 shirts and sweatbands, the students gathered for a final huddle with Maroney to talk about the importance of being healthy and staying active, and then they headed reluctantly back to their classed as Tyler escorted his special guest out of the building.

"It was such an exciting day for us and these kids are very much deserving," said Principal Blake Dalton, who praised the PLAY 60 program, which encourages kids to be get at least 60 minutes of exercise a day. "It's very important. All the research shows that kids that are healthy and active do so much better in school and they can concentrate better. Kids staying active and healthy is definitely a huge part of their academic success. And so to have Laurence come into our building and be here, it's such a highlight of our year. Thankfully, we have tomorrow [Veterans Day] off because it's going to take a day to get the kids to settle back down."