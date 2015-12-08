Mashpee High School's Matt Triveri named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year

Foxborough, Mass. – Mashpee High School's Matt Triveri has been named this year's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year, after the Falcons claimed the MIAA Division 6 state championship title by defeating St. Bernard's, 28-8, this past Saturday at Gillette Stadium. With the score tied at halftime, Mashpee utilized their powerful running game led by senior running back DeShaun Diaz, who scored three rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter, to capture the win. The Falcons' victory marks their second state championship in just five years.

Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, the team's executive director of community affairs, visited Coach Triveri and his team on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Mashpee High School. The visit and check presentation will be featured on the team's weekly television show, "Patriots All Access," which airs on Friday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston and will be available immediately after on Patriots.com.

This is the 20th year in which the Patriots join the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. Tippett oversees the program as part of the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation's commitment to youth football initiatives.

"What a great victory for the Mashpee football team," Tippett said. "We appreciate the high expectations and level of competition that Coach Triveri brings to the Falcons football program every year. Congratulations to the Falcons for capturing their second state title since 2011, and in recognition of the his team's outstanding championship-winning season, I'm honored to present Coach Triveri with this year's 2015 New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year Award."