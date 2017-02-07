Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jun 18 - 12:00 AM | Sun Jun 20 - 11:58 PM

Massive crowds celebrate Super Bowl victory at Patriots Parade

Feb 07, 2017 at 10:48 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

eja_parade_embed2.jpg
Photo by Eric J. Adler

On Sunday, they won. On Monday, they returned, and on Tuesday, they fired up those duck boats.

The snow and rain fell with a mix of confetti as the Patriots rolled through the streets of Boston to celebrate their fifth Super Bowl victory. Despite the weather, Patriots Nation turned out big time for their team. The Boston Police Department estimated about a million people lined the parade route downtown, and those who braved the elements were not disappointed.

The players smiled, danced and cheered the entire route from Hynes Convention Center to City Hall Plaza. LeGarrette Blount even broke out a Patriots WWE Championship for the occasion.

eja_parade_embed.jpg
Eric J. Adler

The parade was led by Robert, Jonathan, Josh and Dan Kraft, followed by Bill Belichick and his coaching staff. Then Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett came rolling through to kick things off. 

The duck boat that carried the running backs and tight ends was, of course, the life of the parade party. With the giant personalities like Rob Gronkowski, Martellus Bennett and LeGarrette leading the charge, things got interesting.

After James White's incredible performance on Sunday, it's no surprise that Patriots Nation showed the running back some serious love as he and his crew rolled down Boylston Street. Fresh off a trip to Disney World, he was greeted by signs that read, "Thank you, James White" and "Can't stop James White."

Not to be outdone, the receiving corps and special teams put on a show. Though there was no roof for Julian Edelman to climb on top of this year, he still managed to rile up the crowd by standing up on the side of the flatbed and leading chants counting for each of the team's Super Bowl championships.

 https://twitter.com/Patriots/status/829114115272671232

Meanwhile, Joe Cardona and Ryan Allen snapped and punted multiple footballs into the crowd, and Stephen Gostkowski hoisted his son into the air, who clutched a homemade Lombardi trophy thrown onto the boat for a majority of the parade.

Patriots Nation also had a chance to show off their creative sides with funny and thoughtful signs scattered along the route. From simples ones, like "History Made" to detailed drawings of playoff beards, fans showed nothing but love for their team. And as the duck boats rolled on to City Hall Plaza, the Patriots returned the love, excitement and gratitude. 

Check out more photos from the parade in the gallery below.

FULL GALLERY

Patriots Super Bowl LI Victory Parade

Check out the best photos from the Patriots Super Bowl LI victory parade in Boston on Tuesday, February 7, 2017.

Fans cheer the as the New England Patriots flag passes during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
1 / 132

Fans cheer the as the New England Patriots flag passes during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Fans cheer the as the New England Patriots flag passes during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
2 / 132

Fans cheer the as the New England Patriots flag passes during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo ride in a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
3 / 132

New England Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo ride in a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures beside Jimmy Garoppolo, holding the Super Bowl trophy, during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
4 / 132

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures beside Jimmy Garoppolo, holding the Super Bowl trophy, during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady catches a football beside Jimmy Garoppolo, holding the Super Bowl trophy, during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
5 / 132

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady catches a football beside Jimmy Garoppolo, holding the Super Bowl trophy, during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman stands high with teammates during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
6 / 132

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman stands high with teammates during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo, right, wave during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
7 / 132

New England Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo, right, wave during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, center, points to running back James White alongside running back LeGarrette Blount, left, during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. White's touchdown in overtime sealed the victory. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
8 / 132

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, center, points to running back James White alongside running back LeGarrette Blount, left, during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. White's touchdown in overtime sealed the victory. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
Fans cheer the as the New England Patriots flag passes during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
9 / 132

Fans cheer the as the New England Patriots flag passes during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures beside Jimmy Garoppolo, holding the Super Bowl trophy, during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
10 / 132

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures beside Jimmy Garoppolo, holding the Super Bowl trophy, during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures beside Jimmy Garoppolo, holding the Super Bowl trophy, during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
11 / 132

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures beside Jimmy Garoppolo, holding the Super Bowl trophy, during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Fans wave to New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, pointing at right, and his teammates during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
12 / 132

Fans wave to New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, pointing at right, and his teammates during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Fans watch a parade for the New England Patriots, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, through Copley Square in Boston, to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
13 / 132

Fans watch a parade for the New England Patriots, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, through Copley Square in Boston, to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, left, Jacoby Brissett, center, and Tom Brady ride through Copley Square during a parade, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
14 / 132

New England Patriots quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, left, Jacoby Brissett, center, and Tom Brady ride through Copley Square during a parade, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo wave to fans during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
15 / 132

New England Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo wave to fans during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft holds the Super Bowl trophy during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate his team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
16 / 132

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft holds the Super Bowl trophy during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate his team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
Confetti flies over fans as the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, to celebrate their 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
17 / 132

Confetti flies over fans as the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, to celebrate their 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots fans wait for the start of a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their teams 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
18 / 132

New England Patriots fans wait for the start of a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their teams 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots fans wait in the snow for the start of a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
19 / 132

New England Patriots fans wait in the snow for the start of a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots fans wait for the start of a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
20 / 132

New England Patriots fans wait for the start of a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots fans wait for the start of a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
21 / 132

New England Patriots fans wait for the start of a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots fans wait for the start of a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
22 / 132

New England Patriots fans wait for the start of a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up a Super Bowl trophy as he prepares to speak to the crowd during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston, to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
23 / 132

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up a Super Bowl trophy as he prepares to speak to the crowd during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston, to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski yells to the crowd during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
24 / 132

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski yells to the crowd during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis takes a selfie with head coach Bill Belichick during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston, to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
25 / 132

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis takes a selfie with head coach Bill Belichick during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston, to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds a Super Bowl trophy while addressing the crowd along with head coach Bill Belichick, right, during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston, to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
26 / 132

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds a Super Bowl trophy while addressing the crowd along with head coach Bill Belichick, right, during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston, to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up Super Bowl trophies along with head coach Bill Belichick, right, and team owner Robert Kraft, left, during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston, to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
27 / 132

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up Super Bowl trophies along with head coach Bill Belichick, right, and team owner Robert Kraft, left, during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston, to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/AP Images
New England Patriots, from left, LeGarrette Blount, Rob Gronkowski, James White, Dion Lewis, and Martellus Bennett ride in a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
28 / 132

New England Patriots, from left, LeGarrette Blount, Rob Gronkowski, James White, Dion Lewis, and Martellus Bennett ride in a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots LeGarrette Blount, left, Dion Lewis, center, and Martellus Bennett wave during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
29 / 132

New England Patriots LeGarrette Blount, left, Dion Lewis, center, and Martellus Bennett wave during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots running backs James White, front, and LeGarrette Blount, center rear, ride in a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
30 / 132

New England Patriots running backs James White, front, and LeGarrette Blount, center rear, ride in a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Confetti flies over fans as the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, to celebrate their 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
31 / 132

Confetti flies over fans as the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, to celebrate their 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman waves with teammates during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
32 / 132

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman waves with teammates during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots linebacker Barkevious Mingo hoists a wrestling belt during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
33 / 132

New England Patriots linebacker Barkevious Mingo hoists a wrestling belt during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Fans watch and photograph a parade for the New England Patriots, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
34 / 132

Fans watch and photograph a parade for the New England Patriots, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Fans cheer the New England Patriots during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
35 / 132

Fans cheer the New England Patriots during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Members of the New England Patriots hold up Super Bowl trophies and gesture to the crowd during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
36 / 132

Members of the New England Patriots hold up Super Bowl trophies and gesture to the crowd during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/AP Images
New England Patriots punter Ryan Allen, left, and wide receiver Danny Amendola wave to fans during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
37 / 132

New England Patriots punter Ryan Allen, left, and wide receiver Danny Amendola wave to fans during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia holds the Super Bowl trophy, left, as he and coach Bill Belichick wave during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
38 / 132

New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia holds the Super Bowl trophy, left, as he and coach Bill Belichick wave during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick holds up a Super Bowl trophy as he addresses the crowd during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston, to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
39 / 132

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick holds up a Super Bowl trophy as he addresses the crowd during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston, to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/AP Images
New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty, left, and running back LeGarrette Blount hold a Super Bowl trophy during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston, to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
40 / 132

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty, left, and running back LeGarrette Blount hold a Super Bowl trophy during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston, to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds a Super Bowl trophy during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston, to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
41 / 132

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds a Super Bowl trophy during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston, to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/AP Images
New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, right, jokes with defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as he holds a Super Bowl trophy to address the crowd during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston, to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. Running back LeGarrette Blount looks on at left. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
42 / 132

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, right, jokes with defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as he holds a Super Bowl trophy to address the crowd during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston, to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. Running back LeGarrette Blount looks on at left. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo holds a wrestling belt as he addresses the crowd during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston, to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
43 / 132

New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo holds a wrestling belt as he addresses the crowd during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston, to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/AP Images
New England Patriots defensive back Eric Rowe holds up a wrestling belt during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston, to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
44 / 132

New England Patriots defensive back Eric Rowe holds up a wrestling belt during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston, to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/AP Images
020717parade_ds0016-watermarked.jpg
45 / 132
020717parade_ds0089-watermarked.jpg
46 / 132
020717parade_ds0113-watermarked.jpg
47 / 132
020717parade_ds0115-watermarked.jpg
48 / 132
020717parade_ds0203-watermarked.jpg
49 / 132
020717parade_ds0267-watermarked.jpg
50 / 132
020717parade_ds0279-watermarked.jpg
51 / 132
020717parade_ds0354-watermarked.jpg
52 / 132
020717parade_ds0471-watermarked.jpg
53 / 132
020717parade_ds0493-watermarked.jpg
54 / 132
020717parade_ds0534-watermarked.jpg
55 / 132
020717parade_ds0557-watermarked.jpg
56 / 132
020717parade_ds0574-watermarked.jpg
57 / 132
020717parade_ds0609-watermarked.jpg
58 / 132
020717parade_ds0650-watermarked.jpg
59 / 132
020717parade_ds0669-watermarked.jpg
60 / 132
020717parade_ds0739-watermarked.jpg
61 / 132
020717parade_ds0753-watermarked.jpg
62 / 132
020717parade_ds0786-watermarked.jpg
63 / 132
020717parade_ds0796-watermarked.jpg
64 / 132
020717parade_ds0818-watermarked.jpg
65 / 132
020717parade_ds0831-watermarked.jpg
66 / 132
020717parade_ds0847-watermarked.jpg
67 / 132
020717parade_ds0871-watermarked.jpg
68 / 132
020717parade_ds0903-watermarked.jpg
69 / 132
020717parade_ds0926-watermarked.jpg
70 / 132
020717parade_ds0935-watermarked.jpg
71 / 132
020717parade_ds0966-watermarked.jpg
72 / 132
020717parade_ds1012-watermarked.jpg
73 / 132
020717parade_ds1137-watermarked.jpg
74 / 132
020717parade_ds1151-watermarked.jpg
75 / 132
020717parade_ds1217-watermarked.jpg
76 / 132
020717parade_ds1290-watermarked.jpg
77 / 132
020717parade_ds1307-watermarked.jpg
78 / 132
020717parade_ds1383-watermarked.jpg
79 / 132
020717parade_ds1394-watermarked.jpg
80 / 132
020717parade_ds1436-watermarked.jpg
81 / 132
020717parade_ds1508-watermarked.jpg
82 / 132
020717parade_ds1519-watermarked.jpg
83 / 132
020717parade_ds1539-watermarked.jpg
84 / 132
020717parade_ds1544-watermarked.jpg
85 / 132
020717parade_ds1581-watermarked.jpg
86 / 132
020717parade_ds1594-watermarked.jpg
87 / 132
020717parade_ds1653-watermarked.jpg
88 / 132
020717parade_ds1715-watermarked.jpg
89 / 132
020717parade_ds1905-watermarked.jpg
90 / 132
020717parade_eja0042-watermarked.jpg
91 / 132
020717parade_eja1828-watermarked.jpg
92 / 132
020717parade_eja1834-watermarked.jpg
93 / 132
020717parade_eja0321-watermarked.jpg
94 / 132
020717parade_eja1832-watermarked.jpg
95 / 132
020717parade_eja0715-watermarked.jpg
96 / 132
020717parade_eja1268-watermarked.jpg
97 / 132
020717parade_eja0439-watermarked.jpg
98 / 132
020717parade_eja1814-watermarked.jpg
99 / 132
020717parade_eja1816-watermarked.jpg
100 / 132
020717parade_eja1824a-watermarked.jpg
101 / 132
020717parade_eja0064-watermarked.jpg
102 / 132
020717parade_eja0971-watermarked.jpg
103 / 132
020717parade_eja1841-watermarked.jpg
104 / 132
020717parade_eja1273-watermarked.jpg
105 / 132
020717parade_eja1277-watermarked.jpg
106 / 132
020717parade_eja0304-watermarked.jpg
107 / 132
020717parade_eja1823-watermarked.jpg
108 / 132
020717parade_eja0326-watermarked.jpg
109 / 132
020717parade_eja1234-watermarked.jpg
110 / 132
020717parade_eja1244-watermarked.jpg
111 / 132
020717parade_eja1820-watermarked.jpg
112 / 132
020717parade_eja0120-watermarked.jpg
113 / 132
020717parade_eja0676-watermarked.jpg
114 / 132
020717parade_eja1836-watermarked.jpg
115 / 132
020717parade_eja1819-watermarked.jpg
116 / 132
020717parade_eja1310-watermarked.jpg
117 / 132
020717parade_eja0273-watermarked.jpg
118 / 132
020717parade_eja0409-watermarked.jpg
119 / 132
020717parade_eja1825a-watermarked.jpg
120 / 132
020717parade_eja0518-watermarked.jpg
121 / 132
020717parade_eja0720-watermarked.jpg
122 / 132
020717parade_eja1402-watermarked.jpg
123 / 132
020717parade_eja1425a-watermarked.jpg
124 / 132
020717parade_eja1578-watermarked.jpg
125 / 132
020717parade_eja1700-watermarked.jpg
126 / 132
020717parade_eja1787-watermarked.jpg
127 / 132
020717parade_eja1795-watermarked.jpg
128 / 132
020717parade_eja1844-watermarked.jpg
129 / 132
020717parade_eja1846-watermarked.jpg
130 / 132
020717parade_eja1847-watermarked.jpg
131 / 132
020717parade_eja1849-watermarked.jpg
132 / 132
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How the Patriots Foundation's long-lasting partnership with local LGBTQIA+ flag football leagues came to be 

In 2017, the Patriots became the first NFL team to sponsor the Gay Bowl, and four years later, the partnership with two local LGBTQIA+ flag football leagues is going strong. 
news

Brandon Bolden shares the sentimental reason for changing his jersey number

Brandon Bolden took to Instagram to share why he changed his jersey to No. 25. 
news

Kyle Van Noy 'hungry' to do more with foster care families in second New England stint

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy made a name for themselves in the foster care community over four season. Now in their second New England stint, they're hungry to do even more. 
news

Patriots cheerleaders honor Tracy Sormanti with squad necklaces gifted by Ravens cheerleaders

The 2020 Patriots cheerleaders received the custom necklaces after Final Auditions on May 23. 
news

Kendrick Bourne is wasting no time diving into philanthropic work, mentoring in New England

Kendrick Bourne wastes no time diving into work with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts. 
news

Meet the Columbia Marathon: Shaq Mason's AAU basketball teams 

Shaq Mason's love for basketball turned into something special for his hometown of Columbia, Tenn. 
news

Chris Hogan's Homecoming: The former Patriot reflects on return to Gillette Stadium with the PLL

Chris Hogan reflects on his return to Gillette Stadium with the Premier Lacrosse League. 
news

Matthew Slater speaks on addiction in the NFL panel: 'It just takes people who care'

Matthew Slater joined a panel of current and former NFL players about drug and alcohol addiction in the NFL.
news

Former Patriots, Colts teammates celebrate Adam Vinatieri's legendary career after retirement announcement 

Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement Wednesday, and it didn't take long for congratulations to flood in on social media. 
news

Get to know the newest Patriots free agent signings

After a tidal wave of free agency news in March, the Patriots have steadily added more and more new faces. Let's get to know the latest free agent signings off the field.
news

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

Eugene Chung became the third player of Asian descent to play in the NFL when he was drafted by the Patriots in 1992. Last week, on a 'Boston Globe' panel, he shared his experiences as an Asian-American in the world of sports.
news

Pan Mass Challenge team to honor Tracy Sormanti on 2021 ride

The Patriots Platelet Pedalers will honor Tracy Sormanti, the late Patriots Cheerleading Director, on their 2021 ride. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: What we learned from Patriots minicamp

Patriots sign offensive lineman R.J. Prince; release kicker Roberto Aguayo and long snapper Wes Farnsworth

Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Ernie Adams gets a tribute during final practice

5 key takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Minicamp Blogservations: Newton finishes with a flourish

Rookie defenders impress as they look to carve out roles

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Father and son, coach and student: Jonathan Jones' bond with his dad

This Father's Day, we sit down with Patriots CB Jon Jones and his dad Stacey to talk about their bond, plus a surprise gift.

Press Pass: Progress and competition fuels Minicamp practice 

Patriots players Dont'a Hightower, Matthew Slater, Trent Brown, Cam Newton and Jarett Stidham discuss their time practicing and how new additions to the team have created a competitive atmosphere.

Mini Camp Day 3 Breakdown

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss The New England Patriots 3rd and final day of Minicamp practice on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Behind the Scenes: Ernie Adams

Delve into the life of Ernie Adams, The New England Patriots Football Research Director, in this behind the scenes feature.

Ernie Adams 6/16: 'Hopefully I made some positive contribution'

Patriots Football Research Director Ernie Adams addresses the media via video conference on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Brandon Bolden and his grandfather

We talk with Brandon Bolden and his grandfather, who inspired Bolden to play football. This video originally aired in 2013.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising