Massive crowds celebrate Super Bowl victory at Patriots Parade

On Sunday, they won. On Monday, they returned, and on Tuesday, they fired up those duck boats.
The snow and rain fell with a mix of confetti as the Patriots rolled through the streets of Boston to celebrate their fifth Super Bowl victory. Despite the weather, Patriots Nation turned out big time for their team. The Boston Police Department estimated about a million people lined the parade route downtown, and those who braved the elements were not disappointed.
The players smiled, danced and cheered the entire route from Hynes Convention Center to City Hall Plaza. LeGarrette Blount even broke out a Patriots WWE Championship for the occasion.
The parade was led by Robert, Jonathan, Josh and Dan Kraft, followed by Bill Belichick and his coaching staff. Then Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett came rolling through to kick things off.
The duck boat that carried the running backs and tight ends was, of course, the life of the parade party. With the giant personalities like Rob Gronkowski, Martellus Bennett and LeGarrette leading the charge, things got interesting.
After James White's incredible performance on Sunday, it's no surprise that Patriots Nation showed the running back some serious love as he and his crew rolled down Boylston Street. Fresh off a trip to Disney World, he was greeted by signs that read, "Thank you, James White" and "Can't stop James White."
Not to be outdone, the receiving corps and special teams put on a show. Though there was no roof for Julian Edelman to climb on top of this year, he still managed to rile up the crowd by standing up on the side of the flatbed and leading chants counting for each of the team's Super Bowl championships.
https://twitter.com/Patriots/status/829114115272671232
Meanwhile, Joe Cardona and Ryan Allen snapped and punted multiple footballs into the crowd, and Stephen Gostkowski hoisted his son into the air, who clutched a homemade Lombardi trophy thrown onto the boat for a majority of the parade.
Patriots Nation also had a chance to show off their creative sides with funny and thoughtful signs scattered along the route. From simples ones, like "History Made" to detailed drawings of playoff beards, fans showed nothing but love for their team. And as the duck boats rolled on to City Hall Plaza, the Patriots returned the love, excitement and gratitude.
Check out more photos from the parade in the gallery below.
FULL GALLERY
Check out the best photos from the Patriots Super Bowl LI victory parade in Boston on Tuesday, February 7, 2017.