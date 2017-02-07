Massive crowds celebrate Super Bowl victory at Patriots Parade

Not to be outdone, the receiving corps and special teams put on a show. Though there was no roof for Julian Edelman to climb on top of this year, he still managed to rile up the crowd by standing up on the side of the flatbed and leading chants counting for each of the team's Super Bowl championships.

Meanwhile, Joe Cardona and Ryan Allen snapped and punted multiple footballs into the crowd, and Stephen Gostkowski hoisted his son into the air, who clutched a homemade Lombardi trophy thrown onto the boat for a majority of the parade.

Patriots Nation also had a chance to show off their creative sides with funny and thoughtful signs scattered along the route. From simples ones, like "History Made" to detailed drawings of playoff beards, fans showed nothing but love for their team. And as the duck boats rolled on to City Hall Plaza, the Patriots returned the love, excitement and gratitude.

