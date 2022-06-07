Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Jun 08 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Minicamp Blogservations: Wynn returns but changes could be coming

Press Pass: Minicamp Day 1

Photos: Day 1 of Patriots Minicamp

Uche, Perkins among next Patriots linebackers up

Bill Belichick 6/7: "We've seen progression from everybody"

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the roster, rookies and more

What to watch for at Patriots minicamp

Kendrick Bourne, Devin Asiasi help Big Brothers Big Sisters raise awareness about mentorship

Why 17-year-old Alexa Pano is carrying Patriots bag in U.S. Women's Open

Patriots Cheerleaders Spring 2022 in Review

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

New offensive pieces getting immersed in New England

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/31

Patriots Mailbag: Rating roster dark horses and question mark positions

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Robert Kraft, Joe Cardona visit Tuskegee Airman for 100th birthday

Cody Davis, Patriots teammates host children in foster care for Cody's Gamers event

5 Takeaways from Ernie Adams' appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Fireside chat with Billie Jean King to headline "Equal Play" event honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

Size and smarts give Stueber an edge

Matthew Judon plays barber at 13th annual Buzz Off event

The New England Patriots linebacker served as ambassador for the event, raising money for One Mission's support of pediatric cancer patients.

Jun 07, 2022 at 10:41 AM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Matt Judon Buzz Off PDC
Alexandra Francisco

It's been a while since his last haircut, but Matthew Judon got to play barber for the day Sunday.

Serving as the ambassador for One Mission's 13th Annual Buzz Off event, the New England Patriots linebacker joined hundreds at Gillette Stadium raising funds and awareness for the charity to benefit children suffering from pediatric cancer.

"I love kids. They're the most genuine, honest, fearless people in the world," Judon said. "For everybody to come out here and put a smile on their faces for children going through a situation -- I support everything that this event is about."

The event began in 2009 and since has raised over $14.6 million in support of more than 37,000 children at local hospitals like Boston Children's Hospital, the Jimmy Fund Clinic at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and The Tomorrow Fund Clinic at Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island.

Funds help families of pediatric cancer patients from the point of the initial diagnosis through the treatment process, and the impact is evident based on Sunday's turnout -- the first in-person Buzz Off since 2019.

"One Mission does whatever it takes for kids fighting cancer," Ashley Haseotes, founder of One Mission, said. "Our goal is to change the experience of cancer treatment from a nightmare to a journey filled with moments of joy and friendship."

Friendship is what fueled Ahlivia Godwin to shave her head, after the young girl watched her friend Sophie battle a cancer diagnosis.

Among a majority of men and boys shaving their head, with a few women here and there, Ahlivia's darker golden hair stood out among those in the barber chairs.

After Judon shaved her head, he felt compelled to give the girl a hug and share a few words of praise.

"I told her it's the things we do that matter," Judon said. "Hair will grow back but what she's done for other people will remain."

Ahlivia was one of One Mission's top youth fundraisers this year, along with her friend Sam. Both will now attend a game as Judon's guest.

He may have brought the energy and star power to the event, but Judon says its contributions from everyone else that really make the non-profit go.

"They just asked me to show up today, but for everybody who actually put the work in (to fundraise) and help these kids, my heart goes out to them," Judon said. "I salute them for everything that they do."

Learn more about One Mission here.

Related Content

news

Kendrick Bourne, Devin Asiasi help Big Brothers Big Sisters raise awareness about mentorship

The New England Patriots wide receiver and tight end took part in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts' 47th Annual Golf Classic on Thursday.

news

Why 17-year-old Alexa Pano is carrying Patriots bag in U.S. Women's Open

The New England Patriots logo will be represented well on Alexa Pano's golf bag while she competes in the first major of her new professional golf career.

news

Robert Kraft, Joe Cardona visit Tuskegee Airman for 100th birthday

The Patriots wanted to honor retired Sergeant Victor Butler: a World War II veteran and pioneer for Black Americans hoping to serve at the highest levels of a desegregated United States military.

news

Joe Cardona visits Boston's FBI division for Military Appreciation Month

The New England Patriots long snapper discussed balancing his careers in the NFL and United States Navy Reserve with special agents on Wednesday.

news

Cody Davis, Patriots teammates host children in foster care for Cody's Gamers event

The first in-person event for the charity initiative offered 65 children a day of gaming with their favorite Patriots players in honor of Foster Care Awareness month.

news

Fireside chat with Billie Jean King to headline "Equal Play" event honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

The groundbreaking advocate for women in sports and Hall of Fame tennis champion will be featured among other legends at the event, hosted by Kraft Sports + Entertainment and KAGR (Kraft Analytics Group).

news

Patriots players surprise MLK School with 15 TouchView displays

Deatrich Wise Jr., Kendrick Bourne, Joejuan Williams and Myles Bryant surprised students and teachers with the donation, made possible by the Ockers Company and the Patriots Foundation.

news

James White trades gridiron for runway to walk charity fashion show

The New England Patriots quarterback strutted down the catwalk at Encore Boston Harbor to raise money for Northeast Arc.

news

Patriots players join Jake Thibeault at Bruins' Game 6

The former Milton Academy hockey player served as Boston's honorary Fan Banner Captain with running back Damien Harris, and watched the elimination game with him, Mac Jones, Byron Cowart, and Cody Davis.

news

Patriots' Robert Kraft, Kendrick Bourne celebrate new turf field at Brooke Charter School

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Brooke Charter School's Mattapan campus, unveiling a athletic field made possible by the Patriots Foundation and LISC Boston.

news

Former Patriot Danny Woodhead advances in local qualifier for U.S. Open

The retired NFL running back apparently has gotten quite serious about golf since hanging up his cleats in favor of clubs.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Uche, Perkins among next Patriots linebackers up

Minicamp Blogservations: Wynn returns but changes could be coming

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference

Matthew Judon plays barber at 13th annual Buzz Off event

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the roster, rookies and more

What to watch for at Patriots minicamp

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Minicamp Day 1

Patriots players Kyle Dugger, Damien Harris, Ronnie Perkins, and more address the media after Day 1 of Minicamp on Tuesday, June 7th, 2022.

Mike Onwenu 6/7: "With all of the coaches it's a two-way street - they ask us our opinions"

Patriots offensive lineman Mike Onwenu addresses the media during his press conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 6/7: "You've got to be a student of the game and pick it up quick"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media during his press conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Damien Harris 6/7: "You have to practice good habits and good fundamentals"

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Kyle Dugger 6/7: "It's a great feeling to get back on the field"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Tre Nixon 6/7: "I've got a lot to learn and a long way to go"

Patriots wide receiver Tre Nixon addresses the media on Tuesday, June 7th, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising