Matthew Judon ups workload on Day 3 of Patriots Training Camp

After signing a four-year, $56 million deal in 2021, Judon is one free agent signing that has lived up to, and perhaps surpassed his deal. Judon wasn't willing to go into details about any potential contract negotiations but doubled down after telling WBZ's Dan Roche last week that he'd like to finish his career with the Patriots.

"I'm happy to be here man," said Judon. "I think most important is my comfort with the staff, with my coaches and where I'm at. I know where to go to get massages, my house, I can drive here when I'm sleepy. Everything has made it to where I feel like I wanna stay here for the rest of my career but if that's not in the cards that's not in the cards. I felt like that when I was a rookie but that wasn't in the cards for me. I don't get to choose."

It's generally hard to miss Judon. Whether he's setting a strong edge in the run game and getting after quarterbacks, sprinting onto the training camp practice fields to the passionate screams of Patriots fans, or just donning his signature red-sleeved look, Judon makes his presence felt.

Even on the hottest day thus far of the summer, there was no stopping Judon from putting on that red sweatshirt, something he credited former Raven and Patriots antagonist Terrell Suggs with.

"It's from one of the greatest pass rushers in my eyes in Terrell Suggs and I give a lot of my game to him because I stole from him," explained Judon. "This is one thing I stole from him, it was one year he came in, he was a little overweight and he practiced his butt off and wore a long sleeve every day, and like by the end of camp he had a six-pack and he was ready and he went out there and got like 12.5 sacks and his 13th year. So I was like, if he can do just that little thing, just forget about the elements, forget about how hot it is, forget the circumstances that are going around and just focus on football, that's what I want to steal from him."

With his training camp trajectory arrow now pointing up, Judon will be able to better fuel his passion for the game, even as the dog days of summer arrive.