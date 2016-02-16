Mayo calls it a career

However, the past three seasons came to premature ends for the now-29-year-old, when he suffered pectoral, knee, and pectoral injuries respectively in 2013, '14, and '15, all of which landed him on the injured reserve list. As a result of the first two injuries, both of which came in Week 6 of those seasons, Mayo's role was reduced this past year to that of a nominal starter. He would often be on the field for the first play of the game, then spend much of the rest of the contest on the sideline. Other times, he would begin games on the bench and substitute into the game only sparingly.

Heading into 2016, Mayo would have weighed heavily on the Patriots' books. Had New England picked up an option in his contract next month, his salary cap number would have topped $11 million. For a player whose health and on-field contributions had so significantly diminished, that would have been a tough financial pill for the team to swallow, even for someone as dedicated to them as Mayo has been.

By retiring, Mayo saves the Patriots some $7 million (for accounting purposes, he will still cost $4.4 million toward New England's cap in 2016).

With free agency scheduled to begin on March 9 and the NFL Draft coming at the end of April, linebacker was likely to be an area targeted by the Patriots already, but Mayo's sudden retirement now makes that even more likely.

As recently as this afternoon on "PFW in Progress," we discussed Mayo's future, both in New England and in the NFL in general, and came to the conclusion that he had likely played his final game for the Patriots. We wondered whether he might try to play for another team or jump into a coaching role. It seems, based on his social media post tonight, that he has ruled out the former, but the wording of his announcement leaves the latter less clear.

Just last month, teammates responding to Mayo's latest injury misfortune spoke glowingly of his abilities as a potential coach. Fellow linebacker Dont'a Hightower went so far as to predict that Mayo "could be a defensive coordinator" immediately, if he so chose.