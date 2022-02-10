Mayo, Judon review '21 defense, look ahead to '22

Mayo, speaking to Tom E. Curran on his Patriots Talk podcast, responded to criticism from former Patriot Rodney Harrison who said it hurt him to see the defense get bullied by the Bills in the Wild Card round.

"They outcoached us, outplayed us, it was a tough game," Mayo said. "I'm not going to sit here and offer excuses. What I will say to Rodney, because this is like the third time this has come up as far as what Rodney has said in this regard, if you zoom out and look at the season as a whole, we ended up third in points per game, which is really the most important thing, and I think sixth or seventh as far as yards per game. If you go into a season saying you're gonna have these numbers, obviously the expectation is always to be number one, but number three and number seven ain't bad.

"And so, when he says things like the Patriots defense is soft and isn't good, it's like, alright, buddy. I know that's what you're supposed to do, but at the same time, let's look at it from a season-wide perspective and not just a playoff perspective."

Mayo, who interviewed with both the Broncos and Raiders for their open head coaching positions this offseason, also relayed that he would be back with the Patriots after getting another round of experience meeting with other organizations. While he continues to get interest from around the league, Mayo specified it would need to be a special opportunity for him to pick up his New England roots.

"I have (received interest)," Mayo said, via Zack Cox at NESN.com. "And this was even after I didn't get the Philly job, I was also approached about being a defensive coordinator. But if you look at it from my perspective, as well — look, I am a New England guy, right? My family's here. Everything's here. For me to pick up my family — and remember, I was a 2008 first-round draft pick — for me to pick up my family and to go to some team where I really don't know the people over there, we're moving all these people, to me, it's hard.