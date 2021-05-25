Meyers striving for consistency

"I feel like last year I had a couple little brain farts here and there, just mental lapses where I wouldn't know what to do but it wouldn't click for me right away," explained Meyers. "Just trying to erase as many of those as I possibly can. Being able to make it through a whole season... it's pretty long, that's my first time doing something like that. Just being able to be consistent day in, day out for as long as the season is, is definitely something I wanna get better at."

The task of improvement will be a bit more difficult without Julian Edelman in the room. A tone-setter for the team and especially the wide receiver group, Edelman was a huge part of Meyers' development.

"Jules, he might not say the kindest words here and there, but you could watch Jules and, he didn't ever say a word, but you could learn a books-worth of information," said Meyers. "Having him around it definitely helped my game tremendously and I'm just excited that I had the opportunity to be with him in the locker room for those two years."

The arrival of free agents Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne should help give the receiver group a boost in the wake of Edelman's retirement.