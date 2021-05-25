Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Announce Veteran Jersey Numbers

Onwenu setting offseason groundwork

Meyers striving for consistency

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Julio Jones trade, breaking down the QBs and more

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 OTAs

NFL Notes: Patrick Chung still part of the action

High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

NFL Notes: Not much prime-time love for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding roster strengths and weaknesses

Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Analysis: Patriots 2021 schedule

Download the Printable Schedule

Behind the scenes of the Patriots 'action-packed' schedule release video

White, Patriots looking to bounce back

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

Onwenu setting offseason groundwork

May 25, 2021 at 04:13 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Onwenu_Watermark
David Silverman/New England Patriots

Michael Onewnu checked in from OTAs on Tuesday, enjoying his first real offseason and looking to build on what was a breakout performance in 2020, mostly at right tackle. For a sixth-round pick who was only supposed to be a guard, Onwenu surpassed all expectations, starting 16 games while showing brute strength and a finisher's blocking mentality to go with surprising athleticism for such a hulking figure.

With Trent Brown's return, the Patriots now have better starting depth at tackle, making the natural guard from Michigan an easy candidate to slide back inside to replace the departed Joe Thuney. As expected, Onwenu wasn't ready to reveal where's he's playing just yet.

"Wherever I'm needed, that's where I'm at," said Onwenu via a Zoom conference with reporters, adding that he focused on the basics this offseason which would prepare him for either spot. "The fundamentals really carry over, but I did prep for both positions. It's only right."

Onwenu excelled despite a truncated 2020 offseason, a huge task for last year's rookie class as they were subjected to an entirely virtual introduction to the NFL. Throughout the season coaches commented how difficult a transition it was for the rookies.

Now, as the world begins to open up post-COVID-19, Onwenu has embraced having some semblance of a real offseason with the chance to get to know his teammates off the field.

"I really think the best thing I did this offseason was probably just hanging out with the guys," said Onwenu. "Last year we were all virtual and I was at home... really just getting to be around these guys outside of football. Being able to do things and experiencing things just as regular people is definitely one of those things that I appreciate."

2020 provided a valuable learning experience for Onwenu and now he'll look to build on it. Whether it's at guard or tackle, his outlook is bright in New England.

"Coming into the building I didn't really know what to expect," said Onwenu, "whereas the second year, I have a year under my belt, I know what to expect, I know how to work, I know how to practice. So going forward, I know how to set good groundwork."

