Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Trent Brown had the best year of his football career with the Patriots in 2018 and it isn't that hard to see why. Brown played left tackle all season long, won a Super Bowl and cashed in on a monstrous free agency contract after the season. But from there, it's been a tough few years for the mammoth tackle.

"Ever since I left nothing has gone right for me," said Brown on Wednesday, speaking with the media for the first time since his return. "I felt like I wanted to be back somewhere where, I have worn a lot of jerseys in my life but I've never been more proud than when I put on a Patriots jersey."

With Isaiah Wynn at left tackle, it would appear that Brown would be headed to the right side, a spot he played both before he arrived and after he left New England. Brown joked that he could play either side and wanted to be the first tackle to change sides depending on where the best pass rusher lined up.

There was no question Brown was excited to be in New England again.

"I think when I became a Patriot, I have always loved football, but I think I began to appreciate what it takes," explained Brown. "The actual time and effort and sacrifices you have to make. Really it was fun to me. Some people don't like it but I loved it. I just think it's where I need to be.