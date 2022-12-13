Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Tue Dec 13 | 02:00 PM - 06:00 PM

Rookie runners charging ahead for Patriots

5 Keys from Patriots win over Cardinals on Monday Night Football

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From the Patriots Huge Win Over the Cardinals on Monday Night

Patriots vs. Cardinals Highlights | NFL Week 14

Game Notes: Patriots reach at least six sacks in a game for second time in 2022

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Cardinals Week 14

Can't-Miss Play: Hopkins loose ball handling ends in scoop-and-score TD for Raekwon McMillan

Marcus Jones intercepts the Colt McCoy pass

Pierre Strong takes straight-line path on 3-yard TD tote

Daniel Ekuale blasts McCoy for his first sack of the season

Judon gets to McCoy in blink of an eye for speedy sack

Judon's pressure opens door for Uche's sack of McCoy

Josh Uche overpowers tackle on way to third sack of McCoy

Pierre Strong rushes for a 44-yard Gain vs. Arizona Cardinals

Folk's 51-yard FG trims Patriots' deficit to three headed into halftime

Jones lasers a 30-yard strike down the middle to Henry

Nelson Agholor's swift out route sets up 13-yard toe-tap catch

Rookie Kevin Harris' seventh career rush goes for 14-yard TD

Wise's pressure earns Judon a sack of Colt McCoy

Inactive Analysis: Patriots OTs Trent Brown, Yodny Cajuste Officially Active for Monday Night Football

Mike Leach remembered by his former player Daniel Ekuale, Patriots organization

New England Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and a few of his teammates took to Twitter to tribute legendary college football coach Mike Leach.

Dec 13, 2022 at 02:04 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Daniel Ekuale
David Silverman

Before news broke of Mike Leach's passing, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones began his postgame press conference offering prayers to the Mississippi State head football coach and his loved ones.

"First, I want to make an opening statement. I want to send my thoughts and prayers to Coach Leach and his family," Jones said, following a victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

"He offered me a scholarship at Washington State. I didn't meet him, but we talked over the phone. I'm just praying for his family with everything going on."

By that point publicly, the legendary college football coach was in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Leach passed away that night due to complications from a heart condition, the school announced on Tuesday morning. He was 61 years old.

Leach was named the 34th coach in Bulldogs program history in 2020 after lengthy stays at Texas Tech and Washington State.

"I want to take a second and offer our thoughts and prayers for Coach Leach's family," said Patriots offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach Joe Judge via Zoom on Tuesday.

"I got to know Coach through the coaching business and connections through my alma mater. Great coach and a better person, so I feel really bad for his family and the players right now, so I just want to think about those guys for a second."

During his time with the Cougars, Leach was named the 2018 AFCA national coach of the year. He also coached Daniel Ekuale, who the Patriots signed as an undrafted free agent that spring.

"R.I.P. Coach Leach!" Ekuale tweeted on Tuesday. "Appreciate you for giving me an opportunity at the college level! Condolences out to his family!"

Ekuale re-shared tributes to Leach across his social media platforms in the aftermath, as did a few teammates. Even for those who didn't know him personally, Leach leaves a large legacy for the sport and anyone who enjoyed a good rant.

Related Content

news

Patriots Women's Association serve food and holiday cheer at Women's Lunch Place

The Patriots Foundation, cheerleaders, and Pat Patriot were accompanied by player wives and girlfriends serving food and gifts to guests of the Boston women's shelter.

news

Artists For Humanity commissioned for Ja'Whaun Bentley's My Cause My Cleats

The New England Patriots linebacker was struck by a ProBlak mural in the Rose Kennedy Greenway last spring. For the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats initiative, the captain got back in touch.

news

Rhamondre Stevenson details importance of youth mentorship from personal experience for My Cause My Cleats

Before Rhamondre Stevenson became one of the NFL's most dymanic running backs, he almost ran out of options to get himself there.

news

With My Cause My Cleats dedication, Joe Cardona helps Home Base heal invisible wounds of war

The New England Patriots long snapper and Lieutenant in the United States Naval Reserve will represent the organization Home Base for My Cause My Cleats.

news

Ability First changed Myles Bryant's perspective; now he's honoring them for My Cause, My Cleats

A volunteer requirement he had to fulfill in high school turned into a valuable life lesson for New England Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant. Years later, he's honoring Ability First for My Cause, My Cleats.

news

Mack Wilson Sr. honors two special kids with autism for My Cause My Cleats

Since his rookie season, the New England Patriots linebacker has used My Cause My Cleats to benefit KultureCity. The two kids in his life who are on the spectrum are the motive behind it.

news

Mac Jones supports Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston for My Cause My Cleats

The New England Patriots quarterback had help designing his cleats from his friends at the Jordan Boys & Girls Club in Chelsea.

news

For My Cause My Cleats, some Patriots players honor their own foundations

A handful of New England Patriots players are representing their own foundations for the My Cause My Cleats game against the Buffalo Bills.

news

Personal tragedy before Tyquan Thornton's first NFL touchdown inspired his My Cause My Cleats platform

The New England Patriots rookie scored his first two NFL touchdowns while playing with a heavy heart. After the death of a close friend, he's using his My Cause My Cleats platform to help combat gun violence.

news

Why Jonathan Jones' daughter Skylar inspired idea for My Cause My Cleats

The New England Patriots cornerback's non-profit, Next Step Foundation, collaborated with Play Like A Girl for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative.

news

How Robert Kraft, Patriots players gave back to hundreds of families for Thanksgiving

Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft held the 29th Annual Thanksgiving-in-a-basket event this week, while Matthew Judon, Jonnu Smith, and Jonathan Jones hosted their own holiday events with local non-profits.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Mike Leach remembered by his former player Daniel Ekuale, Patriots organization

NFL Notes: Prepping for the Stretch Drive, AFC Playoff Picture

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Targeting a No. 1 WR, looking ahead to the draft and more

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Cardinals presented by CarMax

Rookie runners charging ahead for Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/12

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Locker Room Celebration Following Win Over Cardinals

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 27-13 victory in week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Press Pass: Patriots take care of business in Arizona

Patriots players Mac Jones, David Andrews, Matthew Judon, and more react to the win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Matthew Judon 12/12: "We've got to defend every blade of grass"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Mac Jones 12/12: "The biggest thing was that we got the win"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Bill Belichick 12/12: "We made enough plays offensively and defensively to win"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Josh Uche 12/12: "We're out there playing for each other"

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, December 12, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising