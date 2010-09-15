Moore returns to Panthers practice, could play vs. Bucs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Moore returned to practice three days after sustaining a concussion, making it possible he will play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Coach John Fox said Moore "looked just like normal Matt" after being listed as limited in Wednesday's workout. Fox would only say that Moore is "day to day," but repeated that Moore would start if healthy against the Buccaneers.

Moore threw three end zone interceptions and lost a fumble in Carolina's 31-18 loss to the New York Giants before getting knocked out of the game late in the fourth quarter after a sack. Rookie Jimmy Clausen replaced him and threw two incomplete passes.