Moorman signs three-year extension with Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (July 2, 2007) -- Pro Bowl punter Brian Moorman signed a three-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills.
Moorman's new deal runs through 2012 and puts him among the league's best paid punters. The Bills also restructured the remaining three years on his current contract.
Moorman has become one of the NFL's top punters since breaking into the league with Buffalo as an undrafted free agent in 2001. He made the Pro Bowl the past two seasons and has a club record 43.47 yards per punt.
He finished second in the NFL last season with a 39.2 yards net average and set a Bills record by landing 33 punts inside the 20.
