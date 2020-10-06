Nashville fan club donates shirts to Boston non-profit 

Official website of the New England Patriots

nash pdc
Photo via @BostonRescueMission/Instagram

Patriots Fan Clubs pop up all over the country and the world, and no matter where these fans call home, they all have some kind of tie to New England – even if it's just the football team.

While more than a thousand miles away, the Nashville Patriots Fan Club wanted to pay it forward to the region that brought them all together. With hundreds of extra long-sleeved t-shirts typically available for purchase for club members, their friends and family, the club decided to do something different to help brighten someone's day.

The club donated 300 shirts to Boston Rescue Mission.

For those members of the Nashville Patriots Fan Club who originally call New England home, it is important to remain connected to their roots.

"I reached out to the Boston Rescue Mission in hopes to help those around the Boston area," Cody Victory, a club officer, said. "I'm glad we at the Nashville Patriots Fan Club could help our family up north."

Boston Rescue Mission works with people experiencing homelessness to empower them to achieve and sustain life skills to become more self-sufficient, according to BRM Chair Elizabeth Keeley. The organization offers an overnight shelter, meals and other resources.

Keeley said many of the people the Boston Rescue Mission are Patriots fans, so to get some Patriots fan club swag was a bright spot and pleasant surprise, especially given it came all the way from Tennessee.

The Nashville fan club is an active one, and charity work isn't new to the group. Over the years, they have hosted events and raised money for causes like Best Buddies, and Mandy Burton, a club officer, said the club holds themselves to high standards – just like the team they root for.

"The New England Patriots are no ordinary team, so why should the Nash Pats Fan Club be ordinary," she said. "They work hard, we work hard. They play hard, we play hard. They have fun. We have fun. We just do it in a different way."

If you are interested in joining a Patriots fan club or making a fan club of your own, you can learn more here.

