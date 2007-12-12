NEPAC makes donation to help Pop Warner Champs

Official website of the New England Patriots

New England's Pop Warner champs get Super Bowl aid for second straight year. The New England Patriots Alumni Club (NEPAC) donated $10,000 to help eight New England Pop Warner championship teams travel to the National Championships in Orlando, Florida.

Dec 12, 2007 at 01:30 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots Alumni Club (NEPAC) donated $10,000 to help eight New England Pop Warner championship teams travel to the National Championships in Orlando, Florida.

This year, five Massachusetts teams, two Rhode Island teams and one Connecticut team were the beneficiaries of NEPAC's contribution, with $1,250 going to each team to assist with travel costs. This is the second straight year NEPAC has helped defray traveling expenses for the New England champions, since each team is required to raise its own funds to get to the tournament.

"For many of these kids, this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to visit Disney World and experience the kind of camaraderie that makes football special," said NEPAC President and former Patriots center Peter Brock. "Helping them fits perfectly with our Mission Statement. We want their trips to be as memorable and exciting as possible."

Created in 2005, NEPAC is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization committed to supporting and funding youth and high school sports programs throughout New England with an emphasis on football. NEPAC provides an opportunity for former New England Patriots players to remain actively involved with each other, the Patriots organization and the community.

NEPAC would like to congratulate the following Pop Warner champions:

Everett Huskies - Massachusetts

Malden Cyclones - Massachusetts

Mission Hill Buccaneers -* Massachusetts*

Oakmont Chargers - Massachusetts

Worcester Vikings - Massachusetts

Darlington Braves - Rhode Island

Mount Hope Cowboys - Rhode Island

Fairfield Chargers - Connecticut

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

