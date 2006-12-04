Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri May 14 - 12:00 AM | Sun May 16 - 11:58 PM

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Analysis: Patriots 2021 schedule

Download the Printable Schedule

Behind the scenes of the Patriots 'action-packed' schedule release video

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Turning a corner?

White, Patriots looking to bounce back

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

Patrick Chung talks to NBC Boston about rise in anti-Asian hate crimes 

Scouting Profile: Cameron McGrone

Scouting Profile: Rhamondre Stevenson

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Scouting Profile: Ronnie Perkins

Deatrich Wise emerging as Patriots leader

Patriots 2021 OTA and Minicamp schedule 

Scouting Profile: Christian Barmore

Scouting Profile: Mac Jones

Experts grade the Patriots 2021 Draft class

Meet the Draft Picks: Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins

Inside the Draft Room: Ernie Adams Honored Before Final Pick

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

Nike makes triumphant return to the Patriots Draft war room

Belichick creating competition with Day 2, 3 picks

Get to know the Patriots Day 2 and 3 Draft picks

New England Patriots Alumni Club kicks in to help fund Pop Warner teams traveling to Super Bowl in F

Dec 04, 2006 at 01:00 AM

In an effort to help those New England Pop Warner championship teams that qualified for the National Championships in Florida, the New England Patriots Alumni Club (NEPAC) has contributed $10,000 to help defray traveling expenses.

NEPAC provides an opportunity for former New England Patriots players to remain actively involved with each other, the Patriots organization, and the community. The mission of the club is to support and fund youth and high school sports programs throughout New England with an emphasis on football.

Supporting the New England Pop Warner champions traveling to Florida for the Super Bowl was a perfect match with the NEPAC mission statement. Upon qualifying for this incredible opportunity each Pop Warner program is required to raise the needed funds to travel to the competition. The New England Patriots Alumni Club was pleased to help with the travel expenses.

The former players of the Patriots wish success to the eight teams, four from Massachusetts and four from Connecticut representing New England in the Super Bowl.

The teams are:
Dorchester Eagles - Massachusetts
Everett Huskies - Massachusetts
Holliston Panthers - Massachusetts
Worcester Vikings - Massachusetts
New Haven Steelers - Connecticut
Waterbury Patriots - Connecticut
West Haven Seahawks - Connecticut. The Seahawks have two teams competing in the Super Bowl

This is the first of what NEPAC hopes will be many ways they can support and build youth football programs throughout New England.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pan Mass Challenge team to honor Tracy Sormanti on 2021 ride

The Patriots Platelet Pedalers will honor Tracy Sormanti, the late Patriots Cheerleading Director, on their 2021 ride. 
news

Patriots Sign 2021 Fifth-Round Pick LB Cameron McGrone

The Patriots announced today the signing of fifth-round draft pick LB Cameron McGrone.
news

Walk up, get vaccinated and get a photo with a Lombardi trophy on May 17

To make your vaccination more memorable, the Patriots are providing opportunities to get your picture with a Lombardi trophy. Just walk-up and get vaccinated at one of six sites on Monday, May 17 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM
news

Scouting Profile: Tre Nixon

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots seventh-round pick WR Tre Nixon.

Latest News

Pan Mass Challenge team to honor Tracy Sormanti on 2021 ride

Patriots Sign 2021 Fifth-Round Pick LB Cameron McGrone

Walk up, get vaccinated and get a photo with a Lombardi trophy on May 17

Scouting Profile: Tre Nixon

Patriots News Blitz 5/14: Olszewski looking to expand his role

Gunner locked and loaded for 2021

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Gunner Olszewski 5/13: 'You earn what you get'

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Patriots 2021 Schedule Release Recap

Paul Perillo,Mike Dussault and Erik Scalavino discuss the Patriots opponents for the 2021 NFL season following the schedule release earlier tonight.

2021 Patriots Schedule Release: Patriots Home Shopping Network Style

Are you tired of waiting for football season? We've got just what you need - the Patriots schedule in figurine form!

James White 5/11: 'Each year I have the opportunity to play, I don't take for granted'

Patriots running back James White addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Patriots All Access: Post Draft Show

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, It was an eventful NFL Draft weekend for the Patriots. In addition, we take a look at draft night for Mac Jones and go behind the scenes into the draft room as the Patriots make their selections. All that and more.

Patriots picks react to their selections

The Patriots 2021 draft picks react to the call that they're headed to New England.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising