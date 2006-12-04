New England Patriots Alumni Club kicks in to help fund Pop Warner teams traveling to Super Bowl in F

In an effort to help those New England Pop Warner championship teams that qualified for the National Championships in Florida, the New England Patriots Alumni Club (NEPAC) has contributed $10,000 to help defray traveling expenses.

NEPAC provides an opportunity for former New England Patriots players to remain actively involved with each other, the Patriots organization, and the community. The mission of the club is to support and fund youth and high school sports programs throughout New England with an emphasis on football.

Supporting the New England Pop Warner champions traveling to Florida for the Super Bowl was a perfect match with the NEPAC mission statement. Upon qualifying for this incredible opportunity each Pop Warner program is required to raise the needed funds to travel to the competition. The New England Patriots Alumni Club was pleased to help with the travel expenses.

The former players of the Patriots wish success to the eight teams, four from Massachusetts and four from Connecticut representing New England in the Super Bowl.

The teams are:

Dorchester Eagles - Massachusetts

Everett Huskies - Massachusetts

Holliston Panthers - Massachusetts

Worcester Vikings - Massachusetts

New Haven Steelers - Connecticut

Waterbury Patriots - Connecticut

West Haven Seahawks - Connecticut. The Seahawks have two teams competing in the Super Bowl